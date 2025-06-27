Standard meets custom: Meusburger's modular hot runner solutions

An innovative approach for hot runner systems combines standardisation and custom-made individuality: the modular design concept of the Meusburger hot runner products enables flexible mould design without having to renege on the benefits offered by standardised components.

× Expand Meusburger

SmartFILL nozzle series

Meusburger is focusing particularly on its innovative smartFILL nozzle series, which offers multiple innovations that help users meet the demanding requirements of their injection moulded parts. For shot weights from 0.2 to 2,500 g per nozzle, everything can be processed, whether easy-to-treat polyolefins or demanding high-temperature plastics. Meusburger offers its smartFILL nozzle series in two types: the screw-in type, which guarantees a leak-proof screw connection of the nozzles in the manifold and dispenses with the need for height adjustment, and the slide seal type, where the nozzle length does not depend on the nozzle spacing and bending moments on the nozzle are avoided.

Hot runner systems, ready to install and connect

To enable especially easy integration, Meusburger offers hot runner systems that are equipped with smartFILL nozzles and ready to install and connect. These systems are completely assembled and tested for functionality before delivery. The user just has to insert the hot runner manifold into the fixed half of the mould and screw it to the cavity plate. Thanks to the secure screw connection between the hot runner nozzle and the manifold, there is no need for the tedious height adjustment to the clamp plate.

Customised hot halves

The Meusburger range also includes customised hot halves that can be supplied either with open hot runner nozzles or as a valve gate system. The cavity plate is the only other thing missing. The hot halves feature smartFILL hot runner nozzles, optimum system adjustment for leakage-free operation, and pin operation either individually per nozzle or with a lifting plate. Maximum convenience in project planning, assembly, and production is guaranteed by the hot halves, since they are ready to connect according to customer specifications and come with suitable electrical plugs and media connections.

Operating units for valve gate systems

Matching its smartFILL nozzle range, Meusburger offers operating units in different designs and sizes. The hydraulically or pneumatically operated units enable high-precision adjustment of the pin position without changing the pin stroke. The pin can be easily disconnected and can stay in the hot runner system when removing the operating unit, which constitutes a major advantage, as it leads to a significant reduction in adjustment and installation times.

Quick availability thanks to standardisation

Thanks to the systematic standardisation of hot runner components, Meusburger customers benefit from consistently high quality and continuous availability. This saves precious time and money. The optimised order processing ensures that all standardised items, spare parts included, can generally be dispatched the next day, and the user-friendly Meusburger portal is available to customers around the clock and enables simple ordering, delivery status checks and access to all relevant information and documents.