Stork IMM launches All-Electric 6600-3550 at K 2025

Stork IMM (Stork Plastic Machinery B.V.) will showcase the next-generation All-Electric 6600-3550 with 2K which boasts high-performance capabilities for production of thin-wall food packaging and industrial paints/buckets.

× Expand Stork iMM

Unlike anything currently available on the market, the machine combines 2K heavy-duty performance with all-electric precision, offering manufacturers a high-performance alternative for high-output packaging production. It provides superior mould filling performance (ultrafast injection acceleration) to achieve exceptional flow-length over wall-thickness ratios.

The machine’s improved platen stiffness, linear guiding under the movable platen, and clamped toggle pins results in extended mould life. Overall, this means higher part quality and productivity in even the most demanding applications.

At K 2025, the Stork IMM 6600-3550 will produce a two-cavity 5L pail with handle and in-mould labelling (IML) in just 5.9 sec. This live showcase underlines the machine’s unique ability to combine speed, precision, and energy efficiency in heavy-duty packaging applications.

“This machine extension satisfies growing customer demand for high-performance injection moulding machines that meet the productivity demands of the packaging market,” said Tony Mekenkamp, Sales Director for Stork IMM.

For the production of pails with handles, Stork IMM has proven that the ultrafast acceleration capabilities of the all-electric system have major benefits for both product quality and output. Dynamics, inertia, and clamp position repeatability are major factors in repeatable production of high-quality products. This results in higher productivity with lower material consumption.

The Stork IMM all-electric range is designed for flower pots, pails, food packaging, and other thin-walled products. With clamping forces ranging from 2500 kN to 9000 kN, these machines provide:

Ultra-fast injection speeds up to 450 mm/s enabled by twin low-inertia electric motors.

Improved platen stiffness and stability for maximum product quality and longer mould lifetime in high-cavity moulds.

Rack-and-pinion design for greater energy efficiency and long-term durability.

Heavy-duty reliability to run 24/7 at short cycle times, with low energy consumption.

Another key feature is the Stork Injection Control (STIC) software which plays a key role in ensuring process consistency. By correcting for material variations in real time, STIC guarantees shot-to-shot accuracy, making it particularly effective when processing regrind or recycled materials.

At K 2025, Stork IMM will also highlight its 3300-1450 hybrid unit, part of the proven Stork IMM Full Hybrid Range (electric clamping, electric dosing, and hydraulic injection). At the booth, the machine will be configured to demonstrate high-output production of an 8-cavity silicone cartridge. The system boasts ultrafast injection speed capability, along with improved platen stiffness, linear guiding under the movable platen, and clamped toggle pins for extended mould life.

The unique combination of electrical and hydraulic drives results in low energy consumption to meet the industry’s growing sustainability and cost-efficiency demands.

The company’s robust, high-speed injection moulding machinery is a superior solution for the production of food-grade, thin-wall packaging made of polyolefins (PE and PP). Key applications include closures, tubs, containers, and cups along with flower pots, and paint pails and buckets.