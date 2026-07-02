Sumitomo (SHI) Demag strengthens presence in Turkey with new sales agent Vincita

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag is strengthening its presence in Turkey by appointing Vincita Plastik Makinaları as its new local sales agent. The company, founded by Sergen Sarıdikmen and based in Istanbul, will provide sales and service support for injection moulding machines and related technologies.

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With more than ten years of industry experience, Vincita focuses on injection moulding, extrusion and blow moulding machines, as well as auxiliary equipment and automation solutions. “With our experienced team, nationwide service capabilities and strong technical infrastructure, we aim to become the preferred technology and solution partner for Turkish manufacturers.” says Sergen Sarıdikmen. “Partnering with Sumitomo (SHI) Demag allows us to offer advanced, high-performance solutions tailored to market needs.” Operating from a 4,000 m² site in Istanbul-Tuzla, including a showroom and testing facilities, Vincita enables customers to experience machines and run mould trials locally.

“Turkey is a strategically important market with a strong industrial base and growing demand for efficient and high-precision manufacturing solutions,” explains Anatol Sattel, Chief Sales Officer (CSO) of Sumitomo (SHI) Demag. “With Vincita, we have gained a capable partner who allows us to support our customers more directly and further expand our presence in the region."