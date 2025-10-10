Tederic Machinery launches new INNOVA injection moulding machine series at K 2025

At K Show, Tederic Machinery has launched the new electro-hydraulic injection moulding machine series, which expects an upturn in the injection moulding market in 2026. Designed specifically for packaging applications, an INNOVA 250 produces closures in live operation at the trade fair.

× Expand tederic machinery

“We are delighted that the new INNOVA injection molding machine series has been well received on the first day of K 2025. After a development period of only four years, we are expanding our global machine portfolio with INNOVA. This innovation helps us to better meet the requirements of plastics processors in the packaging industry worldwide,” says Terry Zheng, CEO of Tederic Machinery.

After a slightly positive first half of 2025, he is confident about 2026. "The market for injection moulding machines is currently characterized by investment restraint. However, in meetings with customers worldwide, we are seeing the first signs of stabilization. We expect a noticeable upturn in 2026. With two new plants built in China in 2024, we have laid the foundation to meet rising demand quickly and reliably," adds Zheng.

INNOVA: Sustainable and efficient added value for packaging applications

“With its electro-hydraulic hybrid drive, INNOVA offers sustainable advantages, especially for packaging applications, and ensures efficient production and significantly reduces energy consumption. Its robust mechanics ensure high performance and extend the service life of the machine and tools,” explains Dr. Daniel Ammer, Vice President R&D at PlastiVation Machinery GmbH.

The new series also features an efficient plasticising system and a specially designed screw, ensuring high throughput and homogeneous melt quality.

“Customers also benefit from an accumulator-supported injection system with a closed control loop and an injection speed of 700 mm/s. In addition, the series features an innovative toggle system with a closed lubrication circuit for smooth operation and a longer service life, and the optimised control platform featuring a user-friendly UI design”, explains Ammer.

At K 2025, an INNOVA 250 will be producing closures in live operation with a clamping force of 250 tons. The 24-cavity mold from Z-MOULDS ensures smooth, uninterrupted molding of the closures. HDPE (high-density polyethylene), which is highly recyclable, is used as a raw material. The cycle time is 2.9 seconds, and the weight of a closure cap is 1.25 grams.

“Our goal was to offer plastics processors a high-performance machine that would enable them to manufacture packaging products efficiently, economically, and intelligently. We have achieved this in four years. I would like to thank the entire R&D team in Germany and China for their excellent cooperation, allowing us to launch the INNOVA in time at K 2025,” emphasises Ammer. NEO series’ injection moulding machines produce applications for automotive and logistics packaging

At K 2025, Tederic Machinery will also be presenting two automated, turnkey production cells centred around ‘NEO series’ injection moulding machines. These produce applications for the automotive industry and for logistics and packaging applications. The NEO·M1420v multi-component injection moulding machine with a vertical rotary table, two parallel injection units, and a Tederic robot uses the MultiMold process to produce a high-gloss plastic panel D-pillar for automotive exterior applications. The State-of-the-Art, hydromechanical NEO·H100ultraX two-platen injection molding machine uses a 2+2 cavity mold to produce a round bucket made of polypropylene (PP) with a capacity of 14 liters.

In addition, INCOE's booth (hall 1, booth D17) will feature an electric NEO·E160, providing the ideal showcase platform for INCOE's advanced Heat-Inject technology.