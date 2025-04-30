TEP invests big with Wittmann

Taylor Engineering & Plastics (TEP) has continued its investment (worth over £1 million) and expansion programme with the purchase of a new 2200T injection moulding machine from Wittmann.

Ian Taylor, Technical Director at TEP, says, "The current demand for our manufacturing services and large mouldings is high. Our new Wittmann machine – set for delivery in August 2025 – will complement TEP’s existing machinery and will provide much needed extra production capacity."

Wittmann UK Area Sales Manager Orrin Smith says, "Selling the largest Wittmann MacroPower machine in the UK to date marks a very significant milestone and personal achievement for me, especially given Taylors' rich history with Wittmann Battenfeld. We collaborated closely with Ian Taylor on detailed technical discussions and this greatly enhanced our understanding of TEP’s end requirements. This collaboration allowed us to navigate the quoting process seamlessly, and ensured we not only met but surpassed TEP’s expectations throughout the entire journey."

TEP’s new 2200T MacroPower injection moulding machine (IMM) has a 33,000 injection unit and a shot weight in excess of 20kg, with platen area sizes of 2.487m x 2.287m. The machine is complemented by a full material handling, drying and blending package which is also supplied by Wittmann as part of a full turnkey solution.

Dan Williams, Joint Managing Director of Wittmann UK, notes, "We are delighted to be working with TEP on this very important turnkey package. From my perspective this successful outcome is testimony to the long-lived historical partnership between the two companies, going back to 1984."

TEP is one of the longest established businesses in UK plastics, founded in 1949 as Taylor Patterns. Its evolution saw moulding and painting processes throughout the sixties and seventies to meet emerging demand for OEM products that required plastic enclosures. The relationship with Battenfeld – and now Wittmann – extends back over forty years.

By 1977 TEP was firmly established in its current format and continued its expansion with further injection moulding, structural foam moulding (ESF) and DCPD technologies. A further TEP specialty was also developed in the form of its painting and assembly facilities.

Further reporting on the TEP MacroPower 2200T order is expected in June 2025 from Kottingbrunn, Austria.