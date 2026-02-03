The baton is safely handed on

BP&R caught up with Graeme Herlihy, ENGEL’s President EMIA - Europe, Middle East, India and Africa - and Wayne Ball, Managing Director at ENGEL UK, to reflect on ENGEL’s journey under the former’s tenure and what the future holds for the new leadership.

[BP&R] Graeme, how were your early years at ENGEL UK?

[GH] I joined the plastic machinery business in 1989 and ENGEL in 2002. While it was growing globally at the time, growth in the UK was limited. We were perceived as a niche supplier, particularly of complex, specialised machinery, and our reputation for service needed improving. When I started, the message was essentially, “Here are the keys to the building – it’s your market now.” There was little in the way of a coordinated group sales strategy, so I relied on common sense, energy and enthusiasm to move things forward.

[BP&R] Graeme, what challenges did you encounter over your career? Wayne, what challenges do you expect going forward?

[GH] I joined during a challenging period. The UK market had peaked in 1998 at around 1,600 machines worth £120 million, driven by the mobile phone boom. In the early 2000s, it contracted sharply to roughly 800 machines worth £50 million, precipitated first by Motorola’s exit from the UK. Over the years, ENGEL has evolved from a collection of largely independent subsidiaries into a globally structured group. I’ve been closely involved in this cultural transformation. Today, this structure gives us a competitive advantage, particularly with large international groups, through stronger cooperation among colleagues worldwide.

[WB] As for short-term challenges, I expect a stagnant or shrinking market, with increased competition and a continued skills shortage. However, ENGEL is agile, strategic and reactive – we can respond and adapt quickly. Being a family company means we can act very swiftly in our decision-making process.

[BP&R] Graeme, what is the biggest trend you’ve seen the industry go through during your tenure? Wayne, what do you expect will shape the industry going forward?

[GH] There’s been a change in market behaviour. Twenty years ago, sales were largely relationship-driven. Today, customers are more pragmatic and analytical. While our focus on high-tech applications and solutions remains central, our approach has become more data-driven.

[WB] We’ve also had to adapt to the requirements of sustainability, digitalisation and AI. We have a self-optimising injection moulding process, which will be key to closing the skills gap going forward. Introducing our e-win machine range allows us to compete in different market areas, while EVA, our AI agent, is helping us tackle the current skills shortage.

[BP&R] Graeme, what are some of the biggest milestones you’ve achieved during your tenure?

[GH] In the UK, two milestones stand out. First, achieving market leadership around 2008. Then, establishing a seven-day service organisation in 2014. I always felt there was a disconnect between the demands placed on our customers by OEMs and the expectations placed on machine suppliers. By 2014, ENGEL UK had reached the operational scale required to support seven-day service, which remains in place today.

Personally, a major milestone was my role moving to President EMIA in 2018 at ENGEL Austria. Initially responsible for Western Europe, I finished my career responsible for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India. This has given me incredible lifetime experiences. When I look back, I can only feel proud – it’s been an amazing journey.

[BP&R] Wayne, any early wins on your radar?

[WB] The main goal for me early on is continuity and momentum. We have a solid structure in place, which is written in our 2028 strategy. ‘Don’t fix what isn’t broken’ is a great philosophy. It’s also about continuity for the customers and their journey. I want ENGEL UK to become a leader-leader conceptual company rather than a leader-follower one, encouraging people to be leaders themselves while ensuring we’re all aligned around a clear strategy.

[BP&R] What qualities were you looking for in ENGEL’s next MD, and when did you know Wayne fit the bill?

[GH] I believe there are two elements to any management role: maintenance and development. Maintenance is about dealing with whatever arrives in your inbox. Development is about moving forward. We need to constantly ask, “What can we do to be better than we were last year?” From the very beginning, Wayne demonstrated a strong focus on development.

[BP&R] How would you describe your leadership style?

[WB] I think Graeme is more direct than I am, which isn’t a bad thing and something I am working on. He’s always clear about what he wants, which he then passes on to us so we can decide how we’re going to achieve it. With Graeme, I never felt like I needed to be looking over my shoulder. I have big shoes to fill, but I can only do me.

My leadership style will be collaborative, transparent and ambitious. I believe the best results come from working together, being open and honest and always striving to push boundaries. I want everyone to feel involved, informed and inspired to aim high.

[BP&R] Graeme, any exciting plans for retirement?

[GH] Yes, plenty! I’ll establish a consulting firm, as well as help my son kickstart his online platform, which trades vintage watches. On a personal level, I have a boat and plan to spend more time on it. I also plan an Atlantic crossing this year on a friend’s sailing boat, which should be quite an adventure.

[BP&R] Wayne, what does long-term success look like to you?

[WB] I want ENGEL UK to be recognised as a market leader, a great place to work and a trusted partner. I see a business that continues to evolve with its customers and attract top talent to shape the future of the UK plastics industry. Becoming MD is a natural progression, and I am thrilled and incredibly proud.