The future just plugged in: BOY 35 Electric

Boy Ltd is showcasing the first electric BOY machine in its UK showroom: the BOY 35 Electric, ideal for typical medical applications in a clean room environment. Michael Wilson, Boy Ltd’s Managing Director, explains the machine’s specifications, enhanced design and energy efficiency benefits.

× Expand boy

The BOY Electric 35 boasts an electromechanical universal injection unit, which has been redesigned and significantly enhanced for the BOY Electric series.

The new type of dynamic pressure measurement is unique in the field of IMMs, and a patent has already been granted. The force transmitted to the screw is recorded at the injection mechanism through a force sensor and analysed in the machine control system. The electromechanical drive technology offers additional benefits, including precise position detection, dynamic movement sequences and shorter cycle times via parallel clamping force build-up for injection. The proven two-platen clamp unit with the oil and lubricant-free mould installation space is powered by the energy-saving servo-hydraulics. The new electromechanical ejector exceeds the dynamics of its hydraulic counterpart. Thanks to its accurate position detection, direct control, parallel, precise and highly dynamic movements, it can be achieved in conjunction with clamping or handling movements.

With the hydraulically driven two-platen clamping unit, no lubricants are required. Due to the design of the hydraulic clamping unit, no oil or lubricants can contaminate the moulding area. It also eliminates the need for a hydraulic power pack for running hydraulic core pull or unscrewing devices, if required. When compared to a standard hydraulic IMM, the energy savings can be extremely impressive, even with a faster cycle time. Increased accuracy during the machine cycle’s injection and ejection stages is achieved with this new design. Cooling requirements for the hydraulic oil will be at an absolute minimum due to the reduced size of the oil tank and pump capacity.

With the LR5 handling now integrated into the machine, a secondary controller just for the handling can be eliminated. This means the sequence for the machine and the handling system can all be carried out with the machine’s control and sequence editor. Plus, the programmes for the LR5 sequences can be saved automatically with the tool data set. Benefits from using one control system are shortened operator training times, optimised machine setup and minimal operating errors. Freely programmable inputs and outputs can be shared between the IMM and the robot, offering additional flexibility.

The drive and inverter technology is integrated in the smallest possible space while still allowing for various expansion options. A new, compact and low-maintenance safety technology - OSSD (Output Signal Switching Device) - enables user-friendly monitoring at the highest safety level.

Michael says, “It’s always exciting to showcase new technological advances, and having a machine of this calibre in the showroom always attracts an immense amount of attention from our customers and prospects.”

He concludes, “The 35 ELECTRIC that we currently have in the showroom is the first of many from the ELECTRIC series. We’re planning to install the full range of the Electric series machines in the showroom in early 2026. These machines will be available for tool and material trials.”