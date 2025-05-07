The perfect match

ENGEL UK has recently worked with Safety Technology International (STI) to kickstart the latter’s ambitious growth plans. Thanks to ENGEL’s injection moulding machines and efficient sales team structure, STI brought manufacturing in-house, gaining control of the whole process.

STI specialise in fire and security products and are well known for products and accessories designed to reduce the number of false fire alarms.

Jack Taylor founded the business, which is still family-owned. He used his expertise in security systems to invent the original Stopper and was later contacted by a US school headteacher who wanted to stop false fire alarms. His innovative polycarbonate enclosure with the alarm inside was the company’s first successful product.

The challenge

The UK side of the business has over 30 different product groups. With components coming from its US parent company and other parts of the world, any supply chain delays or quality issues can have a large knock-on effect in terms of delays and increased costs. Huw Real, STI Head of Manufacturing, explains, “As a business you are paying premium cost for the materials, and sometimes waiting months for the parts to come in.”

Long lead times can impact response times to market demands. Having to maintain potentially high levels of inventory ties up capital, and coordinating between suppliers hinders efficient management.

Requiring more control

The US parent company has been manufacturing in-house for 25 years. Annie Sinadinou, STI Director, says, “In the UK, we felt we’re at a stage where we can take on that challenge and start doing that part of the process ourselves. We’ve already returned several tools to the UK from overseas over the past few years which we have given to local manufacturers with intent to bring in-house.”

Bringing Huw Real on board was crucial. He joined STI in October 2023 to install the machines, guiding the company through the process.

Annie continues, “When Huw introduced this project and machines to our parent company, they were very confident in the capabilities of the ENGEL machines, and their ongoing support has been crucial for us.”

The partnership

Huws knew that ENGEL could help solve the challenge of providing state-of-the-art injection moulding machines for efficient, rapid and reliable production of clear polycarbonate parts.

The machine footprints needed to be small because the mezzanine floor didn’t offer much space. Huw says, “For me, it is the machines first and foremost. The tie-bar-less ENGEL victory machine is unsurpassed in handling multiple product sizes and materials.”

ENGEL machines

STI purchased three ENGEL victory machines, from 800 to 2200 kN clamping force. They originally considered only two, but having a third one meant full coverage for almost all products, ensuring an overlap in production capabilities with all the machines. This also gives scope to bring in all the product variations, such as colour parts next year. The tie-bar-less technology’s advantages include a large mould area, enabling easier automation and faster mould changes. Plus, the machines’ compact size was perfect for the space available.

STI also installed a fully enclosed granulation system to recycle sprues and scrap material, minimising waste and maximising material utilisation. The ecodrive in all machines improves energy consumption. ENGEL machines’ overall reliability and quality make them ideal.

The working relationship

ENGEL’s new sales team structure, which has been in place for a year, had a positive influence on the process. The three regional teams, all including a Regional Sales Manager (RSM), Business Development Manager (BDM) and Customer Success Manager (CSM), enabled ENGEL to assist in all areas of the project. ENGEL also had a network of companies they could recommend supplying associated equipment, such as the chilling, water and material feed system.

Wayne Ball, ENGEL UK Sales Director, and Chris Stafford, ENGEL Southwest and Ireland RSM, were the initial contacts. After a deep dive into the mould dimensions, shot weights and expected cycle times, the machines were specified according to customers’ needs. Regular meetings with STI kept the project on track. Adjustments were made and the final proposal was raised.

When the machines were signed off in ENGEL Austria, Dan Carville, ENGEL CSM, guided STI through the installation process.

ENGEL also provided key STI employees basic training in injection moulding and the level 1 Viper robot training, before taking on the more advanced level 2 technical course. These employees will learn more injection moulding skills over the next six months before overseeing the use of more complex materials and moulds at STI.

The future

The financial support from their US parent company has been critical. They invested heavily, helping STI achieve the next level of in-house manufacturing. UK Managing Director Steve Hunt has ambitious plans to extend the plant and increase the moulding capacity.

With planning already in motion for the development of the R&D side of the business and the potential to upgrade the robots, there seems to be more scope for ENGEL and STI to continue this partnership.

Annie says, “We want to give customers confidence that we have full control of lead times. The ambition was to get the UK company up and running with in-house manufacturing. With Huws’ help and ENGEL’s expertise, we have started that, and in 12 to 15 months we will be a completely different business.”

Huw adds, “The injection moulding machines have been a game changer. We get excellent support from ENGEL, including the training, the machines and the UK state-of-the-art facilities. I would not have recommended ENGEL to STI had I not been fully confident in what they could deliver. We look forward to the collaboration continuing as we grow.”

Wayne concludes, “From an ENGEL point of view, the collaboration with STI has been a complete success. The structure of our sales team has enabled smooth project management from the initial enquiry to the machine delivery and beyond, showing our efficient injection moulding machines can help companies meet market demand. We look forward to being part of STI’s continued growth and success.”