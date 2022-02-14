TM Robotics, the distribution partner for Shibaura Machine, has taken on the exclusive supply of Shibaura Machine injection moulding machines in the UK and Ireland.

TM Robotics injects new products to equipment portfolio TMR480

TM Robotics will form the British and Irish arm of Shibaura Machine Europe, headquartered in Italy, hiring two specialist engineers and ensuring the continuation of service and maintenance for existing injection moulding machine users in the region.

The new offering includes the all-electric SXIII injection moulding machine series from Shibaura Machine. The range of machines feature enhanced versability and performance and streamlined design, providing significantly faster injection speeds than traditional moulding equipment. Available in 17 different injection capacities and dimensions, the series is ideal for virtually any moulding application, including automotive, aerospace, packaging and medical.

In addition to the supply of the all-electric series, TM Robotics will also supply parts and perform maintenance for hydraulic Shibaura Machine — and Toshiba Machine — injection moulding equipment in the field.

The sale of injection moulding machines will now be overseen centrally by the TM Robotics team.

As part of the change, Peter Coltman and Jakub Urbanek will join TM Robotics as injection moulding machine service manager and injection moulding machine/industrial robot assistant service manager. In addition to supplying the all-electric series, TM Robotics will also provide parts and perform maintenance for legacy Shibaura Machine — and Toshiba Machine — equipment in the field.

TM Robotics’ customers in the robotics area can also expect access to a wider breadth of equipment, with new combinations of Shibaura Machine robots and injection moulding machines available.

Nigel Smith, Managing Director of TM Robotics, said: “TM Robotics has long supplied robots for loading and unloading of injection moulding applications. The combination of Shibaura Machine robots and injection moulding machines in our portfolio allows us to expand the automation possibilities for our customers.

“Many end users have traditionally chosen Cartesian X-Y gantry style robots to unload injection moulding machines. However, there are far more options available within our robotics range. As part of our portfolio, we can offer 6-axis equipment with large payloads, or a ceiling mounted SCARAs for those with much more compact work areas.”