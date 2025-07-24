Today. Tomorrow. Electric: Sumitomo (SHI) Demag's K 2025 Preview

At K 2025, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag (Hall 15, Booth D22) will showcase its most innovative and customer-oriented developments to-date, highlighting how the unique collaboration between industrial experts in Germany and Japan is advancing process efficiencies.

Aligned with the company’s new theme “Today. Tomorrow. Electric.”, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag will showcase eight all-electric machines at K 2025, featuring options from the IntElect platform for manufacturers across all market segments. The company will also unveil two brand new PAC-E machines, designed as the ultimate all-electric fast-runners. Developed on a global platform, these machines were created through close collaboration with electric drive specialists in Japan.

Robotics will be another key focus across the main Sumitomo (SHI) Demag stand, alongside several process improvement solutions developed by sister company Leifeld, also part of the Sumitomo Heavy Industries Group.

1. New IntElect multi variant on display

The highlight at the Sumitomo (SHI) Demag booth is the debut of an all-electric 2K multi-component IntElect 350t machine combined with a SAM-C20 robot. The R-position offers a standard option for 220-500t IntElect machines, with an adjustable nozzle distance providing added flexibility. In response to processor demand for a top-entry robot offering greater stability and precision within a smaller footprint, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag will showcase the benefits of partnering with a single supplier capable of managing the entire customisation, technology integration, and cell validation process. This includes the installation of all safety-relevant components, machines, robotics, peripherals, and conveyor technology.

2. Two high-speed PAC-E machines

Leading the shift towards all-electric in the fast cycle packaging market, the first 420-ton PAC-E machine will feature a packaging caps and closures demonstration with clean, digital inline cap printing. Developed by Swiss supplier CAPrint, this fast changeover personalisation proves that processors moulding 72 caps every 2 seconds can seamlessly print and quality check customised designs for branding differentiation and match the closure moulding speed. The production cell also comprises a 72-cavity tool from Z-Moulds, a mould area dehumidification system from Eisbär and a state-of-the-art inspection camera and box packing system from IMDVista.

Using clean toggle technology co-developed in Germany, a second 420-ton PAC-E machine will present how medical processors can accomplish flawless multi-cavity production ranging from medical cups to blood collection tubes.

3. Three LSR solutions

Three IntElect LSR exhibits will draw upon synergies, with one located on the main Sumitomo (SHI) Demag booth, one at Nexus (Hall 12, B53), and another at Kracht (Hall 11, E48). In sharing the K stage, each exhibit will reinforce that difficult technical challenges are often solved faster and more effectively together.

Key Account Manager LSR Jens Dickel explains. “A high-tech LSR application requires a high-tech injection moulding machine. Especially in regards to repeatability, precision, product quality and energy consumption. In LSR we work alongside exceptional partners. This unlocks significant value for our customers, as we are leveraging mutual priorities and coordinating efforts openly. This type of sustained success can only co-exist through mutual trust and togetherness.”

4. Multidisciplinary process focus

At K 2025, the SAM-C5 will be presented as a standalone robot to emphasise its key features. “The SAM-C5 is designed to match the six second cycle times of a standard IntElect machine with a focus on compact construction. Mounted on an IntElect 75t machine, the entire system measures less than three metres in total height, making it ideal for space-constrained environments while ensuring maximum efficiency and seamless integration into existing production lines,” explains Automation Business Development Director Jürgen Schulze.

Other all-electric automation exhibits are presented by automation partner Sepro (Hall 12, A36) where an IntElect S 130t will be manufacturing a 15 ml centrifuge tube cap. Additionally, in Hall 10 H23 Technotrans will showcase the production of reusable and reclosable lids on an IntElect S 75t machine with a SAM-C robot.

5. Digital transparency for real integration

At K 2025, all machines on the main booth will be connected through myAssist, emphasises Thomas Schilling, Digital Solutions Product Manager.

To support customers with varying data knowledge and requirements, the company will expand on how OPC UA will enable customers to select modules that match their process needs. “With any integration there are so many loops to consider. For processors with minimal resources, we are going to introduce modules that can help to ensure quality information in the process is easier to capture and analyse,” expands Schilling.

6. Strong synergies within the SHI Group

As a part of the Sumitomo Heavy Industries Group, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag benefits from a powerful network of specialist companies, shared expertise, and close cross-company collaborations. This strong alliance allows the company to leverage technologies, innovations, and synergies across the entire group.

A prime example of this cooperation is the Moriyama Mixer, which will be on display at the Sumitomo (SHI) Demag booth. It was developed by German metal forming specialist Leifeld in collaboration with Japanese SHI subsidiary Nihon Spindle Manufacturing. Exceptionally easy to clean and maintain, Moriyama Mixers enable rapid material changes and are among the most flexible and efficient solutions for blending materials. Fully compliant with European standards, these mixers reflect the SHI Group’s commitment to quality, innovation, and global collaboration.