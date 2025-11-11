When precision meets intelligence: Shibaura Machine at K

If you, like me, fill your bag with floating business cards but can’t find them when it’s time to use them, you’ll be pleased to know it’s a problem of the past. Shibaura Machine’s beautifully designed business card holder does the job for you!

× Expand shibaura machine

Not only is it aesthetically pleasing (we’re talking blooming cherry trees and Mount Fuji), but it’s part of the company’s strategy to take innovation to the next level, combining precision engineering, digital intelligence and sustainable performance.

One of Shibaura’s centrepiece innovations from K Show is the EC75SXIII All-Electric injection moulding machine. This is showcased in a fully automated, high-efficiency turnkey production cell, which manufactures the holders using a single-cavity, recycled PET (rPET) mould from CNN Plastic System with a clamping force of 75 tons.

The automated cell integrates component production, logo printing (‘Shibaura Machine; View the Future with You’) and final assembly – all in one workflow. Supporting auxiliary equipment includes a 6-axis robot (TV1000 & TVM900), the HCD50 Compact Dehumidified Air Dryer and the LTAC 3.5 Air-Cooled Chiller from Shibaura Machine. Additional components are the IXW-800SVIP take-out robot from Star Automation and a logo printing system provided by Roboprint.

As Dr. Georg P. Holzinger, Managing Executive Officer at Shibaura Machine, outlines, “We don’t want to be the seller of the injection moulding machine only, but be there for our customers with complete turnkey solutions.”

The EC75SXIII IMM is assisted by LEO (Line Efficiency Optimiser), the company’s brand-new Virtual Machine Expert. Following today’s theme ‘Digitalisation, AI and Industrial Growth’, LEO perfectly represents Shibaura’s mission to help operators efficiently interact with their machines.

LEO can provide intelligent recommendations, troubleshooting assistance and predictive maintenance, reducing the risk of downtime and optimising productivity. His dashboard is straightforward, so you know exactly what’s working and what’s not and trace it back to previous weeks if needed. His database is always being updated and feedback from operators is aimed to help him refine his knowledge.

When asked what makes LEO stand out, Jakub Urbanek, Shibaura’s Chief Technician, says, “He’s the only one that’s acting like the LLMs or AI currently in use. It’s our own personal chat engine, and your personal ChatGPT integrated within the machine. You can ask him questions, and he’ll know the answer.”

The EC75SXIII machine also benefits from Shibaura’s machiNetCloud IIoT platform, which captures real-time machine data to deliver actionable insights.

It’s designed to support both all-electric and hydraulic injection moulding machines, as well as auxiliary systems, providing a centralised view of operations. Its distinctive features include real-time monitoring, energy tracking and performance analytics, unlocking measurable ROI through smarter monitoring and proactive decision-making.