Why the UK needs another injection moulding machine supplier...

BP&R sits down with Jack Baker, Director, and Daley Williams, Sales Director, at Plastech Solutions, to highlight their partnership with NPM, from entering the UK and Irish market and expanding the production portfolio to ambitious growth plans.

[GD] How did the collaboration between Plastech Solutions and Plastic Metal start?

[DW] Plastic Metal – one of the NPM Group brands – approached us for the first time about two years ago. At the time, we didn’t know when it would be the right time to take the leap into injection moulding machine sales and service, but we knew we wanted to go in that direction. However, it wasn’t just about expanding our offering; we wanted to do it with the right technology and like-minded people.

Marzia Virginio contacted Star Europe and asked Giovanni Sperandio, the Export Manager, to enquire about the best agent to help them enter the UK & Irish market. Star Automation pointed NPM to us. We travelled to Italy to meet the team and see how their business functioned. Most importantly, we wanted to look closer at NPM’s USP and build quality. It felt right and comfortable from the beginning, and so the collaboration started.

[GD] What drew you to Plastic Metal?

[JB] It needed to be a product that differentiated us from other machine suppliers. Plastic Metal’s range includes machines with a 5-point toggle and 2-platen technology with clamp forces ranging from 50 to 3,200 tons. We can offer the former with any axis in electric or hydraulic, meaning customers can benefit from a machine perfectly configured to suit an application sector.

For example, a packaging machine will benefit from faster injection speeds for high-flow length to wall thickness ratio parts. Faster injection keeps the melt front moving for optimum part quality. The choice of electric ball-screw drive or hydraulic cylinders is available for all machine movements. On the other hand, the technical moulding sector benefits from all-electric machines but still requires hydraulics for complex moulds where cores and slides are fitted. This proves that one technology could benefit more than the other.

We can specify the best machine at the lowest price and run customers’ moulds perfectly, offering optimum performance, quality, reliability and reduced running costs. Plus, Plastic Metal has a modern facility just outside Verona, Italy, which enables us to travel there on economy airlines often and cost-effectively.

[GD] How does your partnership with NPM, along with the other companies, complement Plastech’s offering?

[DW] At Plastech, we want to be flexible and work with other suppliers in the industry. If it’s an NPM machine order but the customer orders a different mould and robot automation other than Star or Enelkon, we’ll work with anyone with confidentiality and integrity. The plastics industry is small; everyone knows everyone, so collaborating with other machine suppliers where we work only with our automation or mould maker brands is an important part of our business. We’ve been representing NPM for three months and have placed several orders already, so we’re confident to continue in this direction.

[JB] We’ve recently partnered with Enelkon, a Turkish high-end automation company that perfectly complements STAR Automation. The latter focuses predominantly on Cartesian robots, while Enelkon offers added benefits like high speed and more complex downstream IML automation with post-handling technology. Customers nowadays want full turnkey solutions, which Plastech can offer. They can order a moulding machine from NPM, tooling from Abate, Futura or Sea Stampi, a robot from STAR or Enelkon and do a one-stop shop before delivery. They can also get vision inspection from Intravis and automation for high-end medical applications from BFA Automation. If a project needs conveyors or granulators, NPM manufactures ancillary equipment in their Fratelli Virginio factory.

[GD] What sets Plastech’s product portfolio apart from your competitors?

[JB] Our customers can benefit from electric or hydraulic technology, which matters. Many companies automatically default to all-electric machines, but it’s not always the best option. If you incorporate a smart-drive system into a hydraulic system, you’ll get similar running costs as an all-electric machine. NPM offers all-electric while also continuing to sell hydraulic machinery and everything in between. It’s an advantage in terms of capital cost, cost of ownership and maintenance/repair.