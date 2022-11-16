Wilmington introduces new medium pressure injection moulding machine

Introduced at K 2022, in Dusseldorf the MP1200 is Wilmington Machinery’s latest addition to its medium pressure large part injection moulding machines first introduced at NPE 2018.

It boasts dual 130mm reciprocating/compounding injection units with Wilmington’s unique in-line first-in, first-out 50lb accumulators. Like its sibling that is already on the market, the new machine accepts both hot runner and cold runner moulds.

The machine is ideal for moulding large gas assist or foam products requiring superior cosmetics and high-capacity production. For foamed products, the machine boasts direct gas injection into the extruder barrel using Nitrogen or CO 2 gases.

Like Wilmington’s other medium and low-pressure machine models the new machine is available with integrated robotics, gas assist control, resin blending, gas generation, hot runner control and other accessories.

This is the second announcement in successive years concerning new medium pressure machinery. The addition of the MP500 last year represented a makeweight between Wilmington’s low pressure and medium pressure machines, boasting the ability to produce automotive and recreational parts. However, the MP1200 marks a return to more powerful machinery.