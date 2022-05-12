From 27-30 June, WITTMANN BATTENFELD will present state-of-the-art injection moulding technology for LSR processing to visitors of the German and International Rubber Conference DKT in Nuremberg.

× Expand WITTMANN BATTENFELD WITTMANN BATTENFELD bringing smart LSR application to the German Rubber Conference DKT in Nuremberg MicroPower 15/10H/10H COMBIMOULD LSR

Liquid silicone processing will be shown on a machine from the servo-hydraulic SmartPower series. Apart from their compact footprint and user-friendliness, the machines of this series stand out by their smart and economical energy utilization achieved by a fast-response, speed-controlled, air-cooled servo motor combined with a highly efficient constant displacement pump. The production of a micro part with a silicone membrane will also be presented on a multi-component MicroPower machine specially designed for manufacturing micro parts.

With a multi-component machine from the servo-hydraulic SmartPower series, a SmartPower 120/130H/130S COMBIMOULD LSR, a mobile phone holder will be manufactured from PC and LSR, using a 1+1 transfer mould with a needle shut-off cold runner supplied by Elmet, Austria. The machine will be equipped with a W921 robot, a TEMPRO plus D2 140 dual-circuit temperature controller and an ATON plus 30 dryer, all from WITTMANN, as well as a Top 5000P metering pump from Elmet. The LSR used from Momentive is Siloprene LSR 2759, a material characterised by excellent adhesion to the PC provided by Covestro. The material loading system for the thermoplastic component is geared to handling extremely small quantities, to avoid remoisturising after transport.

LSR processing in the area of micro parts will be demonstrated by producing a support ring with a silicone membrane on a MicroPower 15/10H/10H COMBIMOULD LSR. This micro part, manufactured in a 2C process, is used in industrial measurement technology. The 8-cavity mould used to manufacture these parts was produced in co-operation with Nexus Elastomer Systems. The materials used are polycarbonate (Macrolon) supplied by Covestro and a self-adhesive LSR (Siloprene) from Momentive.