Wittmann celebrates big with Stechford Mouldings

Stechford Mouldings (SM) has purchased and commissioned a Wittmann 700 tonne MacroPower package, including temperature control, robotics and conveying systems.

Stechford will initially use the new MacroPower to supply a growing orderbook in the UK’s automotive supply chain, which currently shows some encouraging signs of growth. The new MacroPower raises the company's capacity for larger thermoplastic components and shot weights and sizes.

Wittmann UK Joint MD, Daniel Williams, says, ‘Naturally we are delighted to have won this important business through competitive tender. We are also greatly encouraged to see that the UK moulding sector continues to opt for all the machine design innovations that we value and supply, namely: a very compact footprint with a large platen area, a turnkey supply of all related ancillary equipment, 4.0 connectivity and – not least – a very competitive price point with extremely low running costs."

Stechford Mouldings Managing Director, Adrian Bridges, comments, "It says something perhaps that the new Wittmann MacroPower 700 tonner takes pride of place right at the front of our moulding shop. From start to finish we have been satisfied with all aspects of the MacroPower purchasing process through Dan and his colleagues. Production of these new automotive parts has been seamless and – with our increasing capacity for large mouldings - we look forward utilizing the machine with many new options and orders."

Stechford currently boasts 13 thermoset and injection compression moulding machines (shot weights from 0.1 to 1kg) and 24 compression presses (shot weights to 10kg). For thermoplastic injection technology, the Wittmann MacroPower now joins a total of 24 other injection moulding presses with locking forces from 35-720tonne.

The business has invested heavily in all manner of production equipment, including all the latest 3D CAD/CAM modelling software from Vero VISI CAD; the creation of sample components and prototypes, CMM machines and a fully resourced quality support team.

Over the past nine years, it has turned its 4.7 acre site into a multi-million-pound state-of-the-art destination for all forms of plastic moulding, providing employment for a team of 140 specialists.