From 5-8 April 2022, the WITTMANN Group will present its range of high-tech resource-saving injection moulding technology at the International Industry Fair in Celje, Slovenia.

WITTMANN demonstrating sustainability and digitalisation credentials in Slovenia SmartPower 60/120 Ingrinder

Slovenia, known for its long history of expertise in the moulding and tooling sector, and the Slovenian market are of considerable interest for machinery and equipment manufacturers such as the WITTMANN Group, which will be presenting alongside its longstanding Slovenia-based representatives ROBOS.

The latest injection moulding machinery, automation equipment and auxiliaries will be on display to interested visitors.

Celje, located around 70km northeast of the capital Ljubljana, is the fourth largest city in Slovenia. It can be found in Ancient Greek histories and was awarded municipal rights by the Roman Empire in AD 45.

The WITTMANN Group will showcase an Ingrinder model consisting of a machine from the servo-hydraulic SmartPower series, a SmartPower 60/210, with an integrated sprue picker, vacuum conveyor and an integrated granulator. With this technology, a can with a lid will be produced from PS with a 2-2-cavity mould. A WP50 sprue picker from WITTMANN with swivel drive will remove the sprue and pass it to a G-Max granulator integrated in the system. The material recycled will then be transported to the material hopper by a FEEDMAX S 3-net vacuum conveyor. WITTMANN vacuum conveyors equipped with an optional material separator will enable alternating conveyance of virgin material and regrind, so that a thorough blend is created, together with discharge of the material into the hopper.

The Ingrinder solution is designed for smaller injection moulding machine models from the EcoPower and SmartPower series, since these machines are used alongside moulds incorporating cold runner technology, thus producing sprue which must either be scrapped or passed on to a recycling system following injection moulding. To equalise viscosity fluctuations caused by the recycled material, the WITTMANN BATTENFELD HiQ Flow software package is used. With HiQ Flow, viscosity fluctuations detected during the injection phase are actively corrected directly within the same shot.

In addition to this exhibit, a clearly illustrated, easy-to-understand demonstration of how to integrate robots and auxiliaries into the UNILOG B8 machine control system will be shown on an interactive display panel, to give visitors an opportunity to see the advantages of WITTMANN’s solution for Industry 4.0, known as WITTMAN 4.0.

Numerous other auxiliary appliances from the company’s ranges of temperature controllers, dryers and material conveyors will also be showcased at the International Industry Fair in Celje.