Wittmann UK seeks new goals at Interplas 2026

By any standard last year’s K show in Düsseldorf smashed several corporate ambitions for the Wittmann Group. Fast forward now some thirty weeks to the UK’s Interplas exhibition and Wittmann UK is looking forward to promoting the same equipment savings and benefits.

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The four key smART of GOOD choices enabled by the company’s one-stop-approach to the injection moulding cell were clearly defined like never before: Every single aspect of the eleven Wittmann production cells exhibited at K 2025 was identified as saving the customer specifics in time, energy, space and cost.

Wittmann UK’s own Dan Williams was the live WITTMANN Group K show video ‘anchor’ and each day at the show brought out a different aspect of the four key Wittmann savings, together with a different product champion from the Wittmann product range; moulding machine design, automation, materials drying, blending, recycling, MES and 4.0 solutions and many other technologies.

The resulting post K show enquiries and sales results – even through a sluggish 2025 – exceeded all group expectations and showed that these messages had hit home.

Fast forward now some thirty weeks to the UK’s Interplas exhibition and Wittmann UK is looking forward to promoting the same equipment savings and benefits. This year a glut of clashing plastics exhibitions throughout Europe – Sweden, France, Italy, Spain, Poland and the UK – has meant that working hardware from all industry suppliers will be in relatively short supply.

However, Wittmann UK is looking to double down on the success of its K 2025 themes with interactive content and customer references aplenty . The company will also be sharing some very topical memes and inputs from the UK’s favourite sport.

The ‘beautiful game’, invented in England in the C19, and the post-Interplas Football World Cup competition will both play a role in Wittmann UK’s marketing and hospitality at Interplas 2026.

Joint Wittmann UK Managing Director Dan Williams says that ‘football is just one of the many common denominators in both social and business life globally and brings entire nations together every 4 years whilst also creating fuel for shared conversation and debate .’

May 2026 sees a very tense and very competitive close to the UK domestic season. It also sees the team sheets of the English and Scottish sides finalised, prior to the World Cup competition in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Dan notes that ‘the immediate post-season window gives us a perfect opportunity to create talking-points and visitor attractions on our exhibition stand. I can’t reveal every detail at this stage, save to urge companies to visit us, bring your best game, and simply have some fun!”

Wittmann UK therefore offers a lively social and learning experience at Interplas 2026. The year thus far has also shown the company ready to raise some serious issues in relation to plastics, and to challenge some practices and perceptions around the industry.

Joint Wittmann UK MD Tracy Cadman, for example, was featured in the Jan/Feb 2026 issue of British Plastics and Rubber Magazine. She used the opportunity to urge the UK Government to refocus on support and investment in UK manufacturing industry. She also urged an end to the ‘nonsensical anti-plastics posturing and discrimination’ that has unfortunately become a part of contemporary political life.

All of these Wittmann UK talking points will be in the mix at the UK’s triennial plastics exhibition; Interplas, NEC, Birmingham on June 2-4, 2026. Please make sure to visit the Wittmann UK Team there on Stand T70 in Hall 9.