A new machine order? Wittmann UK responds promptly

Wittmann UK supplied Trimfix with a new SmartPower 120-525 injection moulding machine (IMM) from UK stock in a super-rapid response – from first phone call to quotation to installation – within six days in May 2025.

The new Wittmann machine replaced a Battenfeld that had been providing sterling service since 1997. However, the new SmartPower now provides Trimfix with a quantum leap in energy efficiency. The SmartPower’s compact footprint frees up factory space, its larger platen size increases production options and the B8 control now makes operation much easier – all at a competitive price.

Wittmann UK Sales Manager, Adrian Walters, says that long-standing service and supply to Trimfix over 30 years was key to another successful order: "Our partnership includes detailed know-how of legacy Battenfelds, Wittmann Battenfelds, and now the newest Wittmann designed machines. It's a rare event indeed if Trimfix ever needs to consult our help desk but when it does so Tyler Abraham is always ready with all the technology past and present to provide all of the answers."

Both Wittmann and Trimfix have moved with the times over their 30+ years together. Adrian notes that "Like ourselves, Trimfix is an extremely energy-conscious and environmental business. The company won the prestigious ISO 14001 standard last year and the decision to buy from us factored in the advantage of reducing the company’s CO2 and energy running costs. It was perceived that machinery sourced from the Far East carried involved more energy usage and attendant pollution in order to manufacture."

Adrian adds, "Our speedy deliveries to UK and Irish customers would not be complete without a note of thanks to Kate, Shaun & James of Fleggs. In this instance, Fleggs oversaw the rapid collection and delivery of our UK stock SmartPower120-525 and also took care of the removal of the old CDC machine. The great advantage Wittmann carrying UK stock is to offer injection moulders a very quick delivery at a moment’s notice."

Technical Director Garry Vickers notes that the new Wittmann IMM will play its part in a fleet of ten machines that are mainly deployed in the production of high-value and complex industrial and technical mouldings. Typical market sectors include demanding and aggressive exterior environments, such as transport and automotive, marine and process plants.

Trimfix's machine capabilities range from 25 to 350-tonne machine locking force, and the business has always played to its technical strengths by focusing on attention to process detail, experience in production methods, and a variety of filled engineering polymers.

Garry says, "Trimfix is well-known for our ability to work with short-run orders. Therefore, we really value the easy layout and design since, for one thing, it makes multiple tool changes a breeze. The user interface has seen some gentle changes through the years and this familiarity has helped our staff no end."