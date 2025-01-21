WOOJIN PLAIMM innovates injection moulding with ‘Super-Foam’ and ‘Clean-Foam’ technology

WOOJIN PLAIMM is working to further establish itself in the injection moulding machines sector with its ‘Super-Foam’ and ‘Clean-Foam’ technologies. Co-developed with the company’s Austrian R&D Centre, these advancements highlight the company’s commitment to integrating Korean manufacturing knowledge with European technological innovation. As a result, WOOJIN PLAIMM hopes to expand its market footprint.

The Austrian R&D Centre helps to improve the quality and capabilities of the company’s injection moulding machines. Combining the production abilities of the Korean headquarters with the Austrian team’s technologies, WOOJIN PLAIMM hopes to deliver cutting-edge solutions to fulfil global demands.

“Our efforts are centred on developing efficient control systems and improving drive and hydraulic technologies,” said Richard Wagner, Head of the Control Research Team at the Austrian R&D Centre. “This collaborative approach ensures that we meet the dynamic needs of customers worldwide.”

‘Super-Foam’

The injection moulding machine specialist's ‘Super-Foam’ technology provides improvements in low-pressure physical micro-foaming injection moulding. The solution works by dissolving inert gas into molten resin under low pressure (below 10MPa) before injecting it into moulds.

Key benefits of the ‘Super-Foam’ solution:

Quality improvements: Reduces the possibility of shrinkage and deformation occurring, improving quality assurance.

Reduces the possibility of shrinkage and deformation occurring, improving quality assurance. Lighter solution: Users can achieve up to 60% weight reduction compared to solid injection moulding.

Users can achieve up to 60% weight reduction compared to solid injection moulding. Reduce costs: Raw material consumption is minimised, reducing production costs.

Raw material consumption is minimised, reducing production costs. Improve productivity: Pressure-holding processes are no longer needed, shortening cycle times.

Pressure-holding processes are no longer needed, shortening cycle times. Robust and versatile: Compatible with various materials without the need for specialised foaming resins.

Compatible with various materials without the need for specialised foaming resins. Energy efficiency: Enhance energy conservation by lowering pressure temperatures during operation.

Combining the benefits mentioned above with the world’s push towards carbon neutrality makes ‘Super-Foam’ a solution for change for companies within industries like the automotive sector. This is because the industry relies on lightweight and durable components needed in electric vehicle production.

‘Clean-Foam’

Building on the ‘Super-Foam’ solution, ‘Clean-Foam’ utilises a unique moulding process which sees a skin layer made of virgin material, while the core layer consists of either virgin or recycled materials. As a result, users should see a reduction in sink marks, a lack of surface defects ensuring that painting can occur after injection moulding, and the elimination of limitations linked with traditional physical foaming. Instead, ‘Clean-Foam’ hopes to provide high-quality production while also prioritising sustainability and efficiency.