Zhafir Zeres medical: COC live application at K 2025

At K 2025, Zhafir will present the Zeres “medical” – based on our best-selling electric machine series “Zhafir Zeres” and equipped with a dedicated package for medical applications. The GMP-compliant version comes with GoFactory as a standard feature. The integrated interface enables process monitoring and traceability at no additional cost.

× Expand Zhafir

The live application on a ZE1500V-300h medical with a 32 mm screw demonstrates the production of a syringe barrel made from COC (Cyclic Olefin Copolymer) using an 8-cavity mould. With a shot weight of 24 grams, the glass-like COC requires precise temperature control and stable injection for high dimensional accuracy. The Zeres medical meets these demands with an injection pressure of up to 2,530 bar and a maximum injection speed of 300 mm/s – ensuring consistent process conditions and repeatable quality.

The Zhafir medical package

The machine design is tailored for cleanroom use, featuring stainless steel cladding in the mould area, smooth and easy-to-clean surfaces, an elevated base frame, and the use of NSF-H1 certified lubricants. The control system offers user management, electronic signature, and audit trail functionality. GMP-related documentation requirements are supported by default.

Peripheral and cleanroom equipment

All peripheral equipment is supplied by Haitian Smart Solutions, including the dryer, material handling system and temperature control unit with a set-point of 110 °C. The cleanroom equipment is provided by partner company Petek and includes a fan filter unit, laminar flow box and a fully enclosed conveyor system for controlled part handling.

The Zeres medical Series combines electric drive technology with stable process architecture and integrated data capabilities. It is designed for the reliable and cost-efficient series production of high-precision plastic components under regulated medical manufacturing conditions.