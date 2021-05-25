KraussMaffei appoints new CFO

KraussMaffei has appointed Jörg Bremer as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the KraussMaffei Group and the Shanghai-listed KraussMaffei Company Limited (KMCL), effective 1 July 2021.

Bremer was CFO and Management Board member of Sixt SE in Pullach. Prior to that, he successfully held the position of CFO North America and other executive roles at BROSE Fahrzeugteile in Pune (India), Coburg, Detroit (US) and Würzburg.

"A traditional company with a great global reputation, KraussMaffei has embodied the pioneering spirit and innovation in large-scale machine manufacturing for over 180 years. It's an honour to have the chance to help shape such a company strategically and operationally as CFO. I look forward to contributing my experience and know-how to KraussMaffei's positive development, especially with regard to digitalisation, standardisation and growth," he said.

As CFO, he will be responsible for Finance and Controlling as well as IT, Human Resources, Treasury, Legal & Patents, Tax, Customs & Foreign Trade, and Business Excellence & Facility Management. He will also assume the position of CFO for KMCL, which was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange at the end of 2018. Initially, his main tasks will include further digitalisation, improving processes and optimising the Group's cost structure.

Dr Michael Ruf, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board, said: "We are delighted to have been able to recruit an accomplished manager as Jörg Bremer as CFO for KraussMaffei. His many years of experience in international companies are a great asset for us. I am firmly convinced that with his dynamism and competence we will achieve our ambitious growth targets.”