‘Trio’ of new moulding machines for Rochdale based injection moulder

Rochdale based injection moulder and structural foam specialist Taylor Engineering & Plastics order a ‘Trio’ of new moulding machines from Negri Bossi UK.

The investment worth in excess of £1.5m confirms TEP’s position as one of the UK’s leading suppliers of large moulded and painted components for the medical equipment, electric vehicle, automotive and earth moving sectors.

Ian Taylor, Technical Director at TEP talks about his latest investment in big kit from Negri Bossi.

Talking to Negri Bossi News Ian Taylor said “I am delighted to announce to the market that TEP recently completed the acquisition of three large tonnage injection moulding machine from Negri Bossi UK. These new machines are in the 800T to 2000T range, the 2000T Bi-Power has been installed and commissioned. The 800T and 1300T are on schedule to be delivered to our Rochdale plant before year end. We approached Negri Bossi back in March to discuss our plans when we saw overall product demand increasing. Over the following few months our teams have been working jointly on developing the right machine specifications to meet our needs for our current and new market sectors.

The Two Platen Bi-Power 2000T has a shot capacity of 11.2kg and platens sizes of 2660 x 2260. The 800T and 1300T we opted for are from Negri Bossi’s eVector machine range. They are proven machines and come with Negri’s energy efficient electric screw drive and hydraulic clamping as standard. Not only do we have one of the best plasticising unit available on the market today but we will also reduce our energy costs by around 30%”.

In addition to new injection moulding machines TEP have invested an additional £0.5M on new equipment for their paint spraying and finishing division. These latest investments put the Rochdale based Taylor Engineering and Plastics at the forefront of big part production and finishing in Europe.

“We are seeing significant growth across all our current sectors and particularly in the medical equipment and electric vehicle markets” says Ian Taylor.

TEP was originally founded in 1949 as Taylor Patterns, pattern makers and toolmakers to the automotive sector. Moulding and painting processes were introduced throughout the sixties and seventies to meet emerging demand for OEM products requiring plastic enclosures. By 1977, TEP was established in its current format and continued its expansion with further injection moulding, structural foam moulding (ESF) and DCPD technologies and in particular, the development of its painting and finishing facilities.

Ian Jobling Sales Manager at Negri Bossi said, “We are delighted to be working in partnership with TEP and look forward to ramping up production later this year. The new eVector 800T has a shot capacity of 8kg and platen sizes of 1550 x 1400. The eVector 1300T Wide Platen version boasts an impressive shot capacity of 11kg with a market leading platen size of 2150 x 1700mm. Machines are being supplied with Herzog hydraulic shut off nozzles for processing of structural foam, a specialism of TEP”.