5-Axis laser and its endless designs

5-Axis laser texturing is a specialised manufacturing process that employs a high-powered laser to manipulate material surfaces precisely.

"5-axis" refers to the multi-directional movement capabilities of the laser system, which can move the laser head in five directions. This enables it to access complex three-dimensional surfaces from multiple angles, from curved to contoured.

It’s particularly popular with toolmakers because it can texture moulds, dies, inserts and other tooling components with intricate patterns and textures. This enhances their grip, wear resistance and functionality.

In the plastic moulding industry, textured moulds ensure better part ejection, reduced friction and improved surface finish of moulded parts. For stamping and forming dies, laser texturing helps lower material adhesion, minimise tool wear and prolong tool life.

Laser texturing facilitates better mould tool release by creating surface textures that reduce material adhesion. Rubber parts can be released cleanly from mould tools, preventing tearing and surface defects. The process ensures the texture is consistent and repeatable, with no variations between batches or over time.

Manufacturers benefit from increased productivity, quicker turnaround times and a lower overall cost of production. This eco-friendly solution also eliminates the need for chemical processes.

An example of this is when we helped a toolmaking and plastic injection moulding company face challenges in its rubber moulding release with a 12VDi surface. Traditional techniques were proving limited, prompting them to explore laser texturing options. Our team devised a solution in which the tool’s surface underwent laser etching to create a Vdi equivalent surface. This resulted in an improved texture conducive to optimal rubber moulding release.

Another example concerns a manufacturer of double-glazed windows. The company wanted to enhance its window surrounds’ look to achieve a natural, lifelike wood grain texture. We began by scanning a real wood grain sample to capture its intricate details digitally. We used the 5-axis laser texturing technology to precisely replicate this pattern onto one of their existing mould tools, ensuring the texture seamlessly transferred onto the material. This approach provided a durable, wear-resistant solution that eliminated the need for overlays or printed films and offered the client an authentic wood grain finish.

Whether it's producing fine features on moulds or applying intricate textures for improved release, this technology provides flexibility to meet diverse requirements and ease of replication. This leads to a streamlined manufacturing process, lower lead times and enhanced production efficiency. Since it is a digital process design, it can be easily rescaled or faded out at the tools’ edges to reduce scuffing during mould release.