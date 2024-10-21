The Wittmann SP120 at TML

Thornbury Manufacturing Limited (TML) is thriving in its medical sector markets thanks to Wittmann Battenfeld's new machine order - the SmartPower SP120-525-35mm AK. This comes together with a Wittmann WP80 3 axis robot with guarded chute & S3NET loader. The injection moulding machine has the option of mould close from gate close, supplied with a semi-automatic operation.

TML grew considerably over the past few years and employs 30 people on a site footprint of nearly 20,000 sq feet, operating vertical and horizontal moulding machinery. The company is preparing to celebrate its 30th anniversary next year as the volume of medical and healthcare work comprises 44% of total business.

TML founder-owner Dick Walsh requires fail-safe detail, repeatability and consistency in all the company’s suppliers and business partners, which is what he has been hoping to achieve through Wittmann's expertise in injection moulding machines.

Despite most medical business needing stringent audits and process validations, Walsh notes that ‘the repeatability of the new Wittmann machines are so good that any variation whatsoever on part dimension, for example, can be attributed to operator measuring error rather than machine variation.’

Investment in new Battenfeld injection moulding machinery and other equipment has helped TML raise its production volumes over recent months. Walsh notes: ‘We value our partnership with Wittmann Battenfeld UK. ‘Our customers and clients expect continuous and fault-free engineering and production from TML – and these are the qualities that we also find in our growing fleet of Battenfeld injection moulding machines.’

Dick Walsh adds that ‘the overall performance of our Wittmann Battenfeld range of machines is extremely high, low maintenance and problem free. The performance of our shop floor continues to be the best advert for all our customers – existing and potential – and we hope that Wittmann technology will be a significant part of that for time to come.’