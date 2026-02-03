A smarter way to test hot runner wiring

HASCO’s wiring test device H1210/… is a compact, lightweight tester for hot runner moulds that helps processors find wiring issues in seconds before they cause start-up delays.

× Expand hasco

If you’ve ever had a hot runner mould ready to run, only to lose time at commissioning because a heater circuit wasn’t right, a thermocouple was mixed up, or a fault just wouldn’t show itself — you know how quickly “just a small wiring issue” becomes a start-up delay and a real cost factor in production.

That’s exactly where the new HASCO wiring test device H1210/… comes in. Designed for fast and reliable hot runner mould testing, it checks hot runner heating elements, thermocouples/temperature sensors, earth faults and wiring errors in seconds.

Processors know the risk: if wiring is incorrect and everything gets plugged in anyway, the consequences can be costly. Incorrect wiring can lead to blown thermocouples, unnecessary troubleshooting on the machine, service effort, and, in the worst case, avoidable downtime and scrap. The H1210/… gives you a clear answer before you connect the hot runner mould, reducing surprises at commissioning and improving confidence before production.

The H1210/… delivers valid measurements for hot runner circuits and displays results both graphically and in table form. This makes it ideal for hot runner commissioning checks, fault finding, preventative maintenance and quality checks before production starts. One customer said, “We don’t want to discover wiring issues when the machine is waiting. The H1210/… gives us quick certainty before we plug in — and that helps us avoid start-up delays and reach stable production faster.”

In tool maintenance and production environments, safe handling matters. The H1210/… is lightweight and battery-operated, so it can be taken directly to the hot runner mould without needing extension leads or a fixed workstation. This supports safer working practices by reducing unnecessary lifting of bulky equipment, avoiding trailing cables and trip hazards and enabling quick checks at the point of use. The seven-inch colour touch screen makes navigation intuitive and helps reduce operating errors when time is tight. For traceability and QA, results can be exported directly in .csv or .xlsx format and transferred via USB to a memory stick for fast reporting and storage.

Another customer stated, “Exporting the results straight into Excel is a major advantage for us. We can document mould readiness and keep the measurement data for traceability without extra effort — that’s a real benefit for quality assurance and audits.”

Hot runner moulds vary, and so do wiring standards. That’s why the H1210/… allows threshold values to be set individually (e.g. 16.5 Ω for thermocouples and 20 Ω for heating elements). It’s suitable for all common market wiring specifications, not only HASCO systems, making it ideal for processors running moulds from different suppliers.

“The device has become part of our preventative maintenance routine. We can test hot runner moulds quickly before they go into production, which helps us avoid unexpected failures and gives us much more confidence in process stability,” one customer added.

With adapter cables H1211/… for 16- and 24-pole plugs, the H1210/… integrates seamlessly into the HASCO system landscape, providing processors with a practical solution for faster hot runner mould testing, safer commissioning and reduced service effort.