A new BOBST MASTER D 1000 S multi-technology laminator has been installed at Amcor’s Sustainability Centre of Excellence in Ghent, Belgium. The machine will be used in the development and testing of new innovative multi-layer product constructions for Amcor worldwide.

× Expand Amcor invests in BOBST lamination technology

Amcor’s global R&D efforts to manufacture more sustainable flexible packaging is co-ordinated from its Sustainability Centre of Excellence in Ghent. In 2018, Amcor announced its commitment to make all its packaging products recyclable or reusable by 2025. Along with 250+ other leading manufacturers and brand owners, it has also signed the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, which aims to eliminate plastic waste and pollution at source.

Kris Buysens, Technical Director, Amcor, said: “Innovative packaging design, improved recycling infrastructure and consumers playing their part is all key to protect the environment. For converters, this means starting from the traditional laminated products, but reaching right across the entire converting process. We were the first packaging producer in the world to set ourselves a specific target for making all our products recyclable or reusable by 2025. This pledge is driving all our research and development, and to succeed we need to have the most advanced and flexible technology at our disposal.

“The technical laminates that we develop require a stable and repeatable process, where the adhesive can be finely controlled and measured. We also need a machine where multiple adhesive technologies can be employed. We chose the BOBST MASTER laminator because it gives us the tools that we need to develop more environmentally friendly products that meet the challenging demands from our customers and end consumers.”