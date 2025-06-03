AMRC unveils the UK’s first open-access hybrid fibre reinforced thermoplastic tape development capability

The University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) has unveiled the UK’s first open-access, hybrid fibre-reinforced thermoplastic tape development. The solution can accelerate innovation in sustainable composites technologies. Cygnet Texkimp designed and built the solution’s dual-mode thermoplastic processing line that enables direct melt and slurry-based processing which can be used in a wide variety of polymers and applications.

With the help of Cygnet Texkimp’s flatline creel and fibre spreading technologies, the solution can process even more fibres. The solution can also help to facilitate the development of composite tapes for downstream processing into composite components for industry.

“This open access capability will provide material and tape suppliers, as well as downstream composite manufacturers the opportunity to develop novel tapes for their end-users,” said Dr Gary Foster, Senior Technical Fellow – Thermoplastic Composites at the AMRC. “Leveraging the AMRC's expertise in advanced manufacturing and materials processing, this initiative will facilitate more in-depth research into sustainable composites and provide a better understanding of key processing parameters.”

The benefits of thermoplastic composites are wide-ranging with improvements to recyclability, performance, adaptability, and efficiency expected. Specifically, they are known for being lightweight, strong, and impact-resistant, while also being able to be moulded and reshaped easily. Thermoplastic composites’ ability to be recycled and repurposed is what contributes to the solution’s sustainability levels. Additionally, with the solution’s compatibility with automated processes, thermoplastics reduce extended cure times, minimise errors, and enable them for high-volume production.

About the hybrid fibre-reinforced thermoplastic tape development

Set to be installed at the AMRC’s Factory of the Future, businesses and researchers will be able to develop new processing methodologies for thermoplastic composite intermediate tapes with the help of the AMRC. Set to be installed towards the end of 2025, the line and tape slitter will be operational from early 2026.

Andy Whitham, Director of Process Development at Cygnet Texkimp, added, “The AMRC’s new thermoplastics research capability will provide a world-class testbed for businesses to explore the opportunities offered by these novel composites and adds considerable capacity and expertise to the UK’s composites manufacturing capability. Our hybrid line provides extensive control of the processing parameters for thermoplastic materials development. It will allow organisations to fully develop new processes and products on a small-industrial scale and prove their concepts before investing in machinery.”

