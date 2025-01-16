AP Lazer unveils patent-pending SN6240DLR dual-laser machine

AP Lazer has unveiled its new, patent-pending SN6240DLR dual-laser machine. Designed to help businesses expand their laser engraving personalisation capabilities, the company hopes to establish itself in new, high-value sectors.

× Expand AP Lazer AP Lazer's SN6240DLR dual-laser solution

The laser engraving innovation specialist’s new solution hopes to help users with industry challenges like competition from hobby-level machine owners providing low-cost services. Instead, AP Lazer’s patented open-architecture design and advanced dual-laser technology set it apart from competitors. Additionally, the SN6240DLR dual-laser machine aims to help users tackle a larger range of materials and bigger projects.

Key features of the SN6240DLR dual-laser machine: