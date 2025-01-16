AP Lazer unveils patent-pending SN6240DLR dual-laser machine

by

AP Lazer has unveiled its new, patent-pending SN6240DLR dual-laser machine. Designed to help businesses expand their laser engraving personalisation capabilities, the company hopes to establish itself in new, high-value sectors.

The laser engraving innovation specialist’s new solution hopes to help users with industry challenges like competition from hobby-level machine owners providing low-cost services. Instead, AP Lazer’s patented open-architecture design and advanced dual-laser technology set it apart from competitors. Additionally, the SN6240DLR dual-laser machine aims to help users tackle a larger range of materials and bigger projects.

Key features of the SN6240DLR dual-laser machine:

  • High-speed engraving: Operates at up to two meters per second with 5g acceleration. The solution provides enhanced precision and engravings at ultra-high resolutions.
  • Dual-laser technology: Featuring a 120W RF Iradion ceramic core CO2 laser and a 60W MOPA fibre laser, the machine can perform engravings on materials including metals, plastics, natural stones, wood, and acrylic.
  • Adaptable workspace: Projects ranging from small items (e.g., jewellery) to large-scale objects (e.g., memorials and signage) can be completed using this solution with its 62" x 40" engraving area. Additionally, the open architecture allows for engraving on heavy or oversized objects.

LATEST MACHINERY NEWS

INJECTION MOULDING MACHINERY

EXTRUSION MACHINERY

RECYCLING MACHINERY

ANCILLARY MACHINES AND MATERIAL HANDLING

ROBOTICS AND AUTOMATION

LATEST INSIGHT, ANALYSIS AND OPINION