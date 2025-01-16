AP Lazer unveils patent-pending SN6240DLR dual-laser machine

AP Lazer has unveiled its new, patent-pending SN6240DLR dual-laser machine. Designed to help businesses expand their laser engraving personalisation capabilities, the company hopes to establish itself in new, high-value sectors.
AP Lazer
AP Lazer's SN6240DLR dual-laser solution
The laser engraving innovation specialist’s new solution hopes to help users with industry challenges like competition from hobby-level machine owners providing low-cost services. Instead, AP Lazer’s patented open-architecture design and advanced dual-laser technology set it apart from competitors. Additionally, the SN6240DLR dual-laser machine aims to help users tackle a larger range of materials and bigger projects.
Key features of the SN6240DLR dual-laser machine:
- High-speed engraving: Operates at up to two meters per second with 5g acceleration. The solution provides enhanced precision and engravings at ultra-high resolutions.
- Dual-laser technology: Featuring a 120W RF Iradion ceramic core CO2 laser and a 60W MOPA fibre laser, the machine can perform engravings on materials including metals, plastics, natural stones, wood, and acrylic.
- Adaptable workspace: Projects ranging from small items (e.g., jewellery) to large-scale objects (e.g., memorials and signage) can be completed using this solution with its 62" x 40" engraving area. Additionally, the open architecture allows for engraving on heavy or oversized objects.