Arburg stock machines ready to go in three-to-four weeks - now available via the app

In 2021 Arburg started offering its ‘Ready2Go’ series of Allrounders from the Golden Edition and Golden Electric for customers looking for speedy delivery of standard machines.

And now, all European users of the arburgXworld customer portal will have the opportunity to view and make requests from the list of available warehouse and showroom machines via the new Ready2Go app - and can expect to receive their new Allrounder within three to four weeks.

The "Ready2Go" app currently includes hydraulic and electric new machines from the Golden Edition and Golden Electric series with standard equipment. Customers can have additional functions added to the Allrounders on offer, with options including: an additional core pull, more mould heating circuits or a specific cylinder module. In addition to new machines, the app also lists refurbished and showroom machines. These include Allrounders that have been used for in-house production, at trade fairs or in the Customer Center. The Ready2Go range is supplemented by robotic systems such as the Integralpicker V and Multilift Select.

Gerhard Böhm, Managing Director Sales and Service, said: "Through this innovative measure, our customers can very quickly and safely get a machine adapted to their wishes. This gives them the advantage of having an Allrounder or a robotic system delivered ready to go within a very short time - in times of delivery bottlenecks worldwide, this is an elementary aspect in order to be able to offer our customers a shorter time-to-market."

Any customisation requests take place after the final order, at the Arburg headquarters in Lossburg. The company said customers outside of Europe would be able to use the service at a future date.