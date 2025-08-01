Atlas Copco launches upgraded TCX industrial chillers series

Atlas Copco has unveiled its upgraded TCX industrial chillers series. Designed to meet the precise cooling demands of the plastics production sector, the series utilises R32 refrigerant, which has a lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) compared to previous-generation refrigerants. Combining this cooling technology with enhanced energy efficiency, these TCX chillers provide ensured product quality, reduced operational costs, and a limited impact on the environment.

“The transition to R32 refrigerant represents a significant advancement for our TCX chiller line,” said Chris Ferriday, Business Line Manager for Process Cooling Solutions at Atlas Copco. “It allows our customers to lower their carbon emissions without compromising efficiency or reliability. The high Seasonal Energy Performance Ratio (SEPR) achieved by these new chillers further underscores our commitment to energy-efficient solutions that help businesses meet their long-term sustainability goals.”

The TCX chiller series will now feature an expanded cooling capacity range from 13 kW up to 115 kW. Making the series ideal for industries needing precise temperature control. Additionally, the upgraded range features scroll compressors and brazed plate heat exchangers that improve energy transfer efficiency and ensure reliable performance under the most demanding operational conditions. Optional EC brushless fans can further improve energy savings by reducing electricity consumption.

The TCX series features microchannel condensers that improve thermal efficiency with a lower refrigerant charge requirement. This works to further minimise its environmental impact, aligning with global regulatory trends.

Atlas Copco prioritised durability during the solution’s design, using corrosion-resistant materials that also offer various tailored configurations to diverse industrial applications. Integrated Smartlink connectivity provides remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and detailed operational analytics. This supplies users with real-time system optimisation and reduced downtime and maintenance costs.

The chiller's compact design ensures straightforward installation. This flexibility allows businesses with a practical pathway to upgrade or expand their cooling capabilities without making extensive structural modifications.

Ferriday concludes, “The enhanced TCX chillers provide businesses with the opportunity to realise substantial cost savings through energy efficiency and reduced maintenance requirements. Our customers can confidently invest in a solution that is not only future-proofed against regulatory changes but also designed to deliver reliable, long-term performance.”