BAUMER expands its Toolbox range with new edge sensors

BAUMER has expanded its Toolbox range of high-performing sensors to include its new edge sensors, the OE60 and OE40. Combining these latest additions with the established smart 2D OX series of profile sensors, users can access reliable and flexible edge measurement options. The solutions are suitable for a variety of precision levels, can be used in several application settings, and fit in differing space constraints.

× Expand BAUMER BAUMER compact high precision Edge Sensors.

Key features BAUMER’s solutions:

Edge detection with up to 1µm precision.

Repeat accuracy at a distance of up to 100mm.

Flexible design suiting various functional principles.

Compact and easy to integrate.

A variety of connectivity options including IO-Link, EtherCAT, and Modbus RTU.

Both the OE60 and OE60C boast precision up to 1µm across a measuring range up to 10mm. Whereas the OE40 delivers measuring precision up to 24mm, transparent edge detection, and plug-and-play capabilities. Finally, the OXS smart profile sensors measure multiple edges and step heights, providing resolution up to 30µm in X-direction and up to 5µm in Z-direction.

Additionally, OE60 sensors can be deployed as a stand-alone device without a controller unit due to the sensor head's design. This is because it directly integrates into the control via the standardised Modbus RTU protocol. This helps to eliminate the need for an additional device, reducing overall costs.

Application suggestions

These sensors will be particularly beneficial in battery cell production applications, where edge measurements must be precise with the individual layer positioning in the winding process dictating service life, capacity, and battery safety. Additionally, the reliable detection of individual tracks is important in battery production. The OE60 can provide this with its very short response time and precision of 1µm, without the need for any filtering.

Another application option relates to web edge control seen in the packaging industry. The edge detection of transparent films with optical sensors is a major issue. Using the OE40, users can leverage its reflector bracket to reliably and precisely measure edge positions on thin transparent films. The capabilities of optical sensors would be limited in these areas.

Finally, smart 2D profile sensors can be used to check floor planks for the wood processing industry. The solutions can help to detect any non-compliance of the tongue and groove. By measuring the edge position, the sensor identifies depth or width of the tongue and groove, with results then sent to the system so issues like tool wear can be detected early on by changes in the height profile.