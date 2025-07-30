BFM Global at K Show 2025

BFM Global, the company behind the snap-in flexible connector system that has transformed hygiene, safety, and efficiency in processing plants around the world, will attend this year’s K Show.

BFM fittings are already used by over 90% of the world’s biggest plastics manufacturers, yet many in the industry are still unaware of the benefits the system offers over traditional hose-clamp connectors. That’s something CEO and founder Blair McPheat is excited to change.

“The BFM fitting system has been quietly delivering game-changing results in plastics processing for years,” says McPheat. “From eliminating dust leaks and reducing explosion risks to cutting downtime and simplifying maintenance, it's a secret in the industry — but it’s time the secret got out.”

Born from the frustration bulk powder processors encountered with traditional connectors during his time selling filtration equipment, McPheat developed the BLUEBAND flexible connector system to deliver a 100% sealed, tool-free, and snap-in solution. “It installs correctly every time and is designed to withstand high movement, pressure, and abrasive conditions,” McPheat says. “BFM’s not only eliminate dust leaks, but they also help dissipate electrostatic build-up – that’s a serious explosion risk and a big challenge in many plastics manufacturing environments.”

At this year’s K-Show, BFM Global will showcase the system live, allowing attendees to see, touch, and try the fittings for themselves. The ease of the snap-fit installation and the versatility of the applications often surprise those new to the BFM fitting system.