Blow moulding goes green with PET Technologies

In today’s world driven by sustainable practices, PET Technologies' innovative solutions highlight how cutting-edge technology, combined with machine flexibility, can meet growing environmental demands while maintaining production efficiency and quality.

The global PET bottle market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2032, reaching an estimated market value of $60.3 billion by 2032, according to IMARC Group. This growth is fueled by increasing demand for rPET bottles, which align with regulatory mandates and consumer preferences for eco-friendly packaging. PET Technologies’ machines are known for their flexibility and can support manufacturers in addressing these trends by enabling production of a wide variety of bottle designs, sizes, and materials.

Driving the circular economy with 100% rPET compatibility

PET Technologies' blow molding machines are compatible with 100% recycled PET (rPET). This allows manufacturers to seamlessly incorporate rPET into their production processes, reducing waste and carbon emissions while maintaining product quality and durability. The global rPET market alone is expected to reach $15.1 billion by 2028 according to Markets and Markets, reflecting a growing preference for recycled materials.

The flexibility of PET Technologies’ blow molding machines ensures manufacturers can produce bottles in various shapes and volumes while maintaining high precision and efficiency. This adaptability is crucial for brands aiming to transition to rPET materials without reconfiguring their entire production lines.

The APF-Max Series

One of the flagship solutions offered by PET Technologies is the APF-Max Series, designed to handle 100% rPET materials. These machines provide exceptional flexibility in producing a wide range of PET bottle volumes, from 100 ml to 10 liters, and types, including beverages, food, and household products.

The APF-Max Series enables quick adjustments to accommodate different bottle sizes and shapes without extensive downtime. This flexibility allows manufacturers to respond swiftly to market demands and diversify their product offerings.

The NIR Heating Technology

A standout feature of PET Technologies’ equipment is its Near-Infrared (NIR) Heating Technology. This energy-efficient technology uses specific light wavelengths to precisely heat preforms, conserving energy and preserving rPET integrity. By reducing energy consumption, it helps companies meet environmental goals without compromising production efficiency.

NIR Heating Technology, combined with the flexibility of PET Technologies' machines, enables manufacturers to switch between production requirements with ease.

Lightweight bottle production

Lightweight bottles contribute to up to a 15% decrease in material consumption, which directly translates into economic and environmental benefits. The flexibility of PET Technologies' machines allows for the production of lightweight bottles in various sizes, adapting to customer-specific needs without compromising strength or durability.

By adopting lightweighting solutions, brands can enhance their sustainability profiles while improving their bottom lines.