Borealis rolls out its AI-powered Digital Twin Program

Borealis has announced the global rollout of its Borstar Digital Twin program, powered by AI. By combining the latest technology with deep process expertise, the solution enables Borealis' plants to enhance efficiency and productivity. Through the integration of AI, real-time optimisation, and data analytics, the Borstar Digital Twin marks a major milestone in the company’s digital transformation journey. The solution allows for real-time monitoring, predictive insights, and simulations through the creation of a virtual replica of the production process.

× Expand Borealis Borealis rolls out AI-powered Digital Twin Program

Launched in 2023, the Borstar Digital Twin program focused on Borealis’ proprietary Borstar technology for producing polyethene and polypropylene, ensuring plant efficiency. Now, the company’s digital maturity enables the successful global scale-up of the solution across all Borstar units, including those operated by licensees Baystar and Borouge.

“By embracing the Borstar Digital Twin, Borealis is not just adopting new technology – it’s transforming plant operations. By combining AI-driven predictions with rigorous process models, the Borstar Digital Twin enables plants to run at higher efficiency, achieve faster and more controlled grade transitions, and deliver consistently prime product quality,” said Wolfram Krenn, Executive Vice President Operations at Borealis. “Additionally, real-time monitoring allows early detection, prediction, and mitigation of process and equipment anomalies, resulting in fewer unplanned shutdowns and greater reliability.”

Stefan Doboczky, CEO at Borealis, added, “Borstar Digital Twin turns technology into a customer advantage. It delivers speed, reliability, and quality - helping our customers succeed. That’s how we put our We4Customers strategy into action.”

Key benefits of the Borstar Digital Twin: