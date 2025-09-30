Cannon launches e-Forming thermoforming series at K 2025

CANNON will unveil its new and patented e-Forming thermoforming range of machines in Hall 3, booth D95 at K 2025.

The footprint of the machine is the smallest available on the market, based on CANNON's patented “Triplo", the most compact and widest adjustable tool change system that guarantees the maximum standard in safety and compatibility.

“Sustainability is a top priority in our industry, and energy efficiency remains a cornerstone of our innovation,” said Giuseppe Dall’Ora, Thermoforming Sales Manager at CANNON. “Our new e-Forming machines confirm CANNON’s legacy of solid performance while introducing smart automation, intuitive operation, and enhanced flexibility—key factors in meeting the evolving demands of small-batch production.”

The e-Forming series is ideal for manufacturers of large, thermoformed parts such as components for domestic and commercial refrigeration, refrigerated vehicles, trucks, industrial and agricultural equipment, public transport, aircraft interiors, as well as thermoplastic pallets and trays. Its intuitive interface supports operators by recommending optimal processing parameters during setup and operation. At the heart of the system is “Easy Power Mapping,” a revolutionary, AI-powered, and patented innovation that intelligently configures machine initial settings to enhance process stability, optimise material distribution, lower sheet thickness, and drastically reduce energy use.

Among its standout features is CANNON’s renowned “Easy Tool Change” system, which enables fast, safe, and complete tool changes—an essential advantage for high-mix, low-volume manufacturing. The redesigned mechanical layout also simplifies maintenance by improving access to its components, while the machine’s compact design allows it to fit in spaces where others cannot. Connectivity is another strong suit, with the proprietary “Connect-IT” enabling seamless integration of the machines into factory information systems via standard industrial communication protocols.

The CANNON e-Forming machines are already available globally and fully supported by CANNON’s worldwide service and distribution network.