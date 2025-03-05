CANNON showcases its enhanced machinery portfolio at JEC World 2025

CANNON strengthens its position in the composites industry with the latest additions to its machinery portfolio, following the acquisition of Polytec EMC Engineering.

× Expand CANNON

CANNON’s enhanced portfolio now caters to high-volume and low-to-medium-volume composite manufacturers. By integrating Polytec EMC Engineering’s technology, CANNON becomes a stronger reference point in the composite equipment market, offering global service, innovative solutions, and a comprehensive range of machinery tailored for various composite manufacturing processes.

The newly integrated product line includes CANNON Polytec DG 103 and DG 108 equipment:

Dosing units for filament winding machines – Ensuring precision in matrix dosing and impregnation for composite structures; typical applications are pressure vessels, tubular components, and rollers for the paper industry.

– Ensuring precision in matrix dosing and impregnation for composite structures; typical applications are pressure vessels, tubular components, and rollers for the paper industry. Dosing and mixing systems for pultrusion – Supporting the production of high-strength composite profiles using various thermoset materials; ideal for structural frames, wind blades spar-caps and automotive sub-components.

– Supporting the production of high-strength composite profiles using various thermoset materials; ideal for structural frames, wind blades spar-caps and automotive sub-components. Infusion machines for Light Resin Transfer Molding (L-RTM) and Vacuum Resin Transfer Molding (V-RTM) – Ideal for producing large and structurally complex composite components at low-to-medium manufacturing volumes with different thermoset resins.

Moreover, the Cannon Polytec DG 200 series comprises:

Dosing and mixing machines for caprolactam – Enabling efficient and precise polymerization processes even at very high temperatures, for demanding applications where specific plastic features are required, particularly in the rotational casting business.

These technologies complement CANNON’s existing lineup, which includes high-tonnage presses, moulds, automation systems, performers, and high-pressure dosing units for polyurethane, epoxy, and pDCPD applications, such as DXI for vacuum resin infusion, E-System for HP-RTM and WCM processes and A-Compact HT for RIM coating applications and HP-RTM components.

With this strategic expansion, CANNON reinforces its expertise in composite technologies, offering manufacturers a complete, high-quality portfolio backed by a global presence and capillary service network.

At JEC World 2025, in Hall 5, Booth M72, CANNON will exhibit the DG 108 casting machine for elastomers and L-RTM—a compact, mobile unit designed for both casting and spraying applications with hot and cold processed materials at temperatures up to 60°C. The DG 108 stands out for its flexibility, featuring an easily adjustable mixing ratio and variable output of up to 6 kg/min. Its small footprint, tank capacities ranging from 16 to 60 litres, and easy manoeuverability make it the perfect solution for small-scale production and adaptable manufacturing setups.