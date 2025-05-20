Cannon Viking’s PURFORM sets new standards in PU foam block production

Cannon Viking introduces its PURFORM and PURFORM Elite machines. These next-generation solutions will be available globally starting May 20, 2025, representing a transformative leap forward in continuous slabstock production.

The PURFORM by Cannon is designed to optimise foam production processes by integrating advanced technologies to maximise yield and improve block quality. At the heart of this innovation lies a bespoke chemical metering system engineered to the unique properties of polyurethane raw materials, ensuring up to 3% improvement in chemical flow accuracy compared to market alternatives. This precision translates directly into consistent formulations and high-quality foam blocks.

The system is complemented by a cutting-edge direct-drive mixer, which eliminates pulleys and belts, enhancing reliability and reducing maintenance while supporting a broader range of mixing speeds for specialty foams.

PURFORM also features an advanced chemical lay down system, optimising material distribution across the production line, reducing waste by up to 2%, and improving foam consistency. The system can be customised with various lay down options, including the innovative LayDown Master, providing unmatched flexibility. Additionally, the modular design facilitates quick assembly and future upgrades, enabling producers to adapt swiftly to changing market demands.

Complementing these hardware advancements is the Omega 4.0 computer control platform, which ensures producers maintain precision and efficiency across all production parameters, achieving foam yields exceeding 95% under ideal conditions.

For producers seeking even greater performance and flexibility, Cannon Viking offers the PURFORM Elite. This high-pressure version incorporates all the innovations of the PURFORM machine, while introducing enhanced capabilities for high-volume and technical foam block production. The Elite model features advanced configurations for specialised and technical foam applications and an even more robust system for chemical metering and distribution.

Richard Doublet-Stewart, General Sales Manager at Cannon Viking, says, “The launch of PURFORM and PURFORM Elite by Cannon marks a transformative moment for polyurethane foam block production. By combining advanced technology with our deep understanding of customer needs, we are delivering solutions that redefine efficiency and quality standards in the industry.”