Clarity Plastics builds for the future with 1500 tonne press investment

Clarity Plastics, which was formed last year following the acquisitions of Barkley Plastics and LVS, has spent £500,000 in creating a dedicated production cell for a Bole 1500 tonne machine that will enable it to produce larger, heavier mouldings requiring significantly higher clamp force.

× Expand clarity plastics

The press will be housed at the firm’s Birmingham facility on Highgate Street and expands its capability beyond 800 tonnes for the first time. It also strengthens the firm’s ability to secure work that utilises capacity across its sister site in Telford.

An initial contract secured with a major UK manufacturer will immediately take up a significant proportion of the machine’s capacity, with the investment also enabling the company to support customers with both large and small mouldings in one solution.

“This investment is a real statement of intent and will help us improve lead times, increase capacity, reduce supply chain complexity and, importantly, take on larger, more complex mouldings,” commented Matt Harwood, Director of Clarity Plastics. "It also aligns with our ongoing sustainability initiatives, including improving energy efficiency and supporting customers with recycled and more sustainable polymer choices. There are very few firms in the Midlands offering 1500 tonne capability. This gives both existing and new customers the confidence we are scaling with purpose and can support their full injection moulding requirements – from individual components through to fully finished, assembled and packaged products.”

He continued: “Bringing together the strengths of Barkley Plastics and LVS means we now have more than 100 years of combined experience across our two sites. Our facilities now rival, if not surpasses, anything in the UK and Europe in terms of capability, quality and performance.”

In addition to the new press, Clarity Plastics has invested in two new vans and a 7.5 tonne lorry to strengthen its in-house logistics capability, providing greater control over collections, deliveries and inter-site movements. This has been followed by the acquisition of an additional 15,500 sq ft facility adjacent to its Birmingham site, increasing warehousing capacity and creating a dedicated space for new product introductions.

The firm, which holds certifications including the automotive IATF 16949 quality accreditation, believes this platform will help it exploit new opportunities at home and in export markets, particularly in Europe.

Matt, who oversees operations at both sites, continued: “Our technical capability, combined with investment in advanced manufacturing technology and robotics, has already helped us secure new programmes across four diverse sectors in recent months. These include automotive interior components requiring high-quality ‘A-surface’ finishes, front fascia parts for a home appliance manufacturer, larger mouldings for building and facilities applications, and components for road and highway infrastructure, including lighting applications and reflective studs.”

He concluded: “These programmes are being delivered through our rapid tool transfer process, enabling a fast, low-risk transition to UK production. As more businesses look to strengthen supply chain resilience, we are well positioned to support that shift with a complete, end-to-end manufacturing solution.”