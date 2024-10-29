Cms Group & PSR Plastics: The Tracer 100

PSR Plastics, a family-run business based in Melton Mowbray, has acquired a Tracer 100 Machining Centre from Cms and Scm Group, an Italian company that specialises in advanced machinery for plastics, advanced materials, glass, stone and metal materials. This marks a new chapter in their production capabilities.

Key takeaways:

PSR Plastics bought the Tracer 100 Machining Centre from Cos and Scm Group.

This "all-in-one” machining centre is tailored to process plastics and advanced materials, with 3 and 5-axis capabilities enabling PSR to produce high-quality parts quickly and efficiently.

This has helped the company keep its operations running smoothly while honouring the family legacy.

× Expand Cms Group

Why the Tracer 100?

Over the years, PSR has bought nine machines from Scm Group and Cms, so when they decided to invest in their tenth, they opted for a router from Cms without thinking twice. Richard Evans, PSR’s Director, has always prioritised top-notch equipment to keep the company's reputation for quality, and the Tracer 100 fits the bill perfectly.

The Tracer 100

The Tracer 100 is a versatile “all-in-one” machining centre, designed to precisely process plastics and advanced materials. Its 3 and 5-axis capabilities, combined with spindle speeds of up to 24,000 RPM, allow PSR to produce high-quality parts quickly and efficiently. The work table is made from extruded aluminium, ensuring stability, while the vacuum system keeps components firmly in place during production.

One of the standout features is the 14-position FAST tool changer, which enables the machine to switch tools without returning to the side tool changer, saving time and increasing efficiency. The air blow system also ensures better-quality parts by aggravating plastic chips, enabling greater efficiency with the extraction system extending the tool’s life and keeping things running smoothly.

Smooth installation & high-level training

The strong relationship between Richard and Cms’s Area Sales Manager, Daniel Long made the purchase process seamless.

Dan joined Cms almost 20 years ago and has worked closely with Richard to tailor the system to PSR’s needs. He says: “I started as a service technician with our parent group SCM, installing and maintaining similar machine centres for multiple applications. When visiting customers and applications similar to PSR Plastics, my experience better helps to have an understanding of challenges our customers face." Richard Evans from PSR Plastics adds: “With Dan’s experience in this field I quickly found we both speak the same language, so when it came to specifying the machine together with Dan it was effortless”

When the Tracer 100 arrived in the UK ahead of schedule, Cms’s customer services team offered temporary storage until PSR was ready to deliver. PSR’s operators were given three days of training at Cms’s Nottingham facility to familiarise themselves with the new features and updates on the Cms Maestro software. The installation and commissioning took four days, and on the fifth day Cms engineers stayed on-site to support PSR's team and ensure everything was running smoothly.

A Tribute to Family Legacy

Richard purchased the Tracer 100 to continue his father's and uncle's investment strategy, who founded PSR in 1989. This is their third new machine in the past eight years, reflecting their commitment to ongoing development and the family’s vision full circle.

Looking Ahead

The Tracer 100 has revolutionised PSR’s routing department, offering greater flexibility for operators, better safety features and a higher-quality output. PSR wants to focus on sustainability and investment in new machinery. “We’re looking to install solar panels to help offset some of our costs and in 2026 we’re aiming to replace our ageing Record 220 with a 5-axis version of the Tracer 100”, said Richard.

Conclusion

The partnership between PSR Plastics and Cms shows that investing in the right technology from the right company can improve operational efficiency and honour the legacy of a family-run business.