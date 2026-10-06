Coherix develops an industry-first system that continuously inspects and automatically adjusts adhesive application during automotive windshield and battery assembly. The Coherix 3D GlassMaster Tracker is a 100% inline real-time inspection and adaptive process-control solution for the critical urethane bead dispensing process that continuously tracks parts during adhesive application, automatically adjusting the robot path in real time.

× Expand Coherix Coherix advances automotive assembly with real-time adhesive inspection and adjustment

Dwight Carlson, Coherix Chairman and CEO, noted that the GlassMaster Tracker has eliminated up to five hours of weekly assembly line downtime for several customers with estimated cost savings of $22,500 per week. Improperly installed windshields or poorly sealed battery covers pose serious safety risks. A securely bonded windshield provides up to 60% of a vehicle cabin’s structural strength, whereas inadequate battery-pack sealing can lead to moisture intrusion, battery failure and potentially vehicle fires.

Key benefits of the Coherix 3D GlassMaster Tracker:

Reduces process variation.

Minimises production downtime caused by robot reprogramming.

Improves product quality.

Helps prevent leaks and costly rework.

Significantly reduces scrap and damage to adhesive dispensing equipment.

“No other adhesive process control system available today is capable of tracking and automatically compensating for variations in glass shape or battery-cover geometry during the dispensing process,” said Carlson. “GlassMaster Tracker is also the first solution to provide 100 % inline real time inspection with full part traceability, giving OEMs confidence that every safety-critical bond has been properly applied.”

The Coherix system records and verifies the dispensing process for every part produced, creating a permanent digital record that confirms adhesives were applied as specified. This helps support quality audits, warranty investigations and regulatory compliance, while also providing manufacturers with documented proof that every windshield and battery assembly meets process requirements.