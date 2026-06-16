Cordica Medical (Cordica) has acquired RapidWerks’ micro-moulding capabilities. The move adds fully automated micro-moulding for mass production to Cordica’s integrated design and manufacturing platform, including solutions offering repeatable, robust shot-size accuracy for producing parts that weigh a fraction of a gram.

× Expand Cordica Medical Cordica Medical acquires RapidWerks’ micro-moulding capabilities

This acquisition enables Cordica to produce highly precise micro-moulded components across various medical device applications for customers pursuing miniaturisation and functional device integration. The micro-moulding capabilities extend the company’s ability to deliver complete, application-ready devices.

“Micro-moulding is a critical piece of our technology roadmap,” said Marshall White, President and CEO of Cordica Medical. “By adding this capability to our vertically integrated platform, backed by our global manufacturing network, our customers gain a single, accountable partner who can take a device from concept through high-volume precision manufacturing.”

Scott Herbert, Founder of RapidWerks, added, “Precision micro-moulding is unforgiving. Every variable has to come together at once: part size, tolerance, material, and volume. Joining Cordica lets us bring that technology to far more customers, with its U.S. and global footprint behind us to shape new applications across the medical device space.”

This move strengthens Cordica’s end-to-end platform, extending its moulding capabilities into the sub-gram, micron-tolerance range and adding processing capabilities for demanding materials like PEEK and bioresorbable polymers.