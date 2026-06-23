Cost efficient strip guiding with standardised solutions from Meusburger

In stamping technology the reliable guiding and positioning of the metal strip is a central factor for process reliability and therefore cost efficiency. In most cases, individual solutions are developed for this or internal standards are used. However, this often leads to more design effort, longer lead times and increasing costs. Meusburger meets these challenges with a wide range of standardised active parts that make consistent and efficient manufacturing processes possible.

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Standard rather than custom solutions

Standardised components make it possible to simplify the entire development and production process significantly. By using coordinated systems, strips can be precisely guided and positioned without having to individually adjust the components. The advantages are especially clear in ongoing operations: reduced downtimes, as maintenance and replacement processes are simplified. The range includes various active parts which are specially designed to meet the requirements of modern stamping processes. Users benefit from fast integration into existing designs and immediate availability of the components.

New in range: Guide bush with male thread E 5708

The new guide bush with male thread, with collar E 5708 makes the installation and removal of round active parts with collar possible directly from the working plane. The space-saving screw connection using a hexagon head makes maintenance easier and greatly reduces downtimes. The fine thread with core hole diameter that matches the installation diameters of the springs further simplifies plate machining. Thanks to the fitting diameter and precise fit of the collar the bush is also suitable for applications where positioning is critical, such as for pilot pins.

Adjustable infeed guide for flexible applications

A key solution in the range is the adjustable infeed guide. This in-house design from Meusburger makes reliable strip feeding with high flexibility possible. The metal strip is guided by infinitely adjustable needle roller bearings which make different strip widths possible without additional adjustment being necessary. A particular highlight is the version which is spring-loaded on one side (E 5620). It compensates for the width tolerance automatically and allows easy adjustment of the spring force to the different materials and strip thicknesses. An additional economic advantage results from multiple use: one infeed guide can be used for several dies, which reduces overall costs.

Precise positioning with the strip stop E 5625

With the strip stop E 5625 Meusburger has expanded its range with a solution for fast and exact positioning when inserting and stamping new metal strips. With its spring-loaded release function and innovative design, the strip stop is easy to operate – it is reset automatically with the first stroke. This reduces set-up times and makes the overall stamping process more efficient. This innovative solution earned Meusburger the silver ‘best Award’ at the Blechexpo 2025.

Less effort, more efficiency

Customised components not only create more design effort but also lead to additional costs in manufacturing and warehousing. Standardised components offer a cost-effective alternative here. CAD data is immediately available and can be integrated into the design without additional editing. All components are optimally coordinated and available from stock at short notice. This means a noticeable reduction in process complexity and makes it possible to realise projects even faster.