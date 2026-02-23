Covestro unveils its CQ-Configurator. The digital tool allows polyurethane value chain partners to design more sustainable foam solutions utilising Covestro’s environmental data. The tool supports flexible and rigid polyurethane foam applications and translates raw material-level information into actionable product impact. Now, sustainability assessments will be accessible across all organisational functions.

Covestro unveils its CQ-Configurator for polyurethane value chain partners

“The CQ-Configurator supports these needs by enabling rapid, data-based environmental performance assessments and by improving transparency along the polyurethane value chain,” said Patrizia Wegner, VP Sales Flex Foam EMLA, Covestro.

Dennis Wagner, Marketing Manager Soft Furniture, Covestro, added, “Companies can now compare material choices and reach their desired product sustainability profile in just a few clicks — eliminating the need for time-consuming calculations and lengthy alignment processes.”

The CQ-Configurator allows users to select between flexible or rigid foam applications, define technical properties, and specify shares of mass-balanced isocyanate and polyol options. The associated CO₂ impact and sustainable material share of each formulation scenario are then calculated. By creating these application-specific sustainability results, the CQ-Configurator provides companies with a factual foundation to aid with decision-making. Rapid comparisons of various material options with exportable results are possible, facilitating cross-functional alignment and customer discussions.

Team members within the R&D specialists, procurement teams, sales managers, marketing professionals, and sustainability departments will benefit from the tool’s role in product development. Both technical and non-technical users can utilise the CQ-Configurator due to its intuitive interface.

“As sustainability becomes a key differentiator across markets such as bedding, furniture, construction, and appliances, the CQ-Configurator helps companies to make informed choices that align product performance with economic considerations,” concluded Wagner.