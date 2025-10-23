Q&A: Datacolor launches Spectro P300 at K 2025

In this Q&A, Rik Mertens, Global Applications Manager at Datacolor, explains the functionalities and benefits of the company's new Spectro P300, which made its debut at K Show 2025.

1. Datacolor has launched the Spectro P300. Can you explain what it is in detail, and its benefits?

RM: The Spectro P300 is our most advanced portable spectrophotometer. It delivers benchtop-level colour precision in a handheld device — ideal for quality control with lab-grade accuracy on a production floor. With dual-aperture flexibility, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi connectivity, touchscreen and camera-aided alignment, it’s built for precision, portability and ease of use.

2. Colour can be a hurdle in the manufacturing process. How does the Spectro P300 help streamline it?

RM: The P300 eliminates rework and production delays by enabling fast, accurate colour checks right where they matter. It reduces human error with guided alignment, simplifies data capture with on-board storage, and speeds up approval decisions with instant pass/fail feedback and wireless communication. Less downtime, fewer rejects, more control.

3. I know it boasts Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity along with an intuitive interface and smart data group. How important is digitalisation in the colour management process?

RM: Manual or paper‑based processes simply cannot keep up. Digital systems allow you to capture, centralise, analyse and act on colour data in real time. For many industries, traceability is increasingly mandated — not just “What colour did we measure?” but when, by whom, where and under what conditions. Digital connectivity in instruments supports this directly.

Interfaces that are intuitive reduce operator error, speed up measurement routines, and allow measurement to become embedded in production, rather than being a stand-alone activity. Digital colour management ensures consistency and traceability. The P300’s wireless connectivity links measurement data directly to your QC systems or cloud platforms. That means real-time analysis, faster reporting, and better communication across teams, suppliers and clients. It supports Industry 4.0 goals by integrating colour into your digital production ecosystem.

4. Why did Datacolor feel the need to launch such a product?

RM: Many portable spectrophotometers in production environments were not delivering the repeatability or inter‑instrumental agreement needed for strict tolerance control. That created frustration and risk. But users were asking for more than just measurement. They wanted devices that integrate with digital systems and have handheld portability, but still provide lab‑grade accuracy.

Also, production environments are harsh. Measurement devices must be robust, easy to use, and not just “lab‑friendly”. We saw many instances where measurement delays or operator errors due to poor usability caused costly rework or production stoppages.

The trend towards digital transformation — Industry 4.0, smart manufacturing — meant that measurement instruments needed to evolve. Colour measurement could no longer be a stand-alone function; it needed to interface with production systems, QC dashboards, etc. So with the Spectro P300, our aim was to deliver a product that addresses all of those: precision, portability, smart connectivity, workflow‑based interface, rugged build and be supply‑chain ready.

5. Could we expect similar innovations to the Spectro P300 in the future?

RM: The launch of the P Series (including the most recent P200 and P300) reflects our commitment to equipping colour professionals with the tools they need for the challenges of both today and tomorrow.

The future is bright for deeper system integration, predictive analytics and cloud-based colour management. The goal is to help customers gain more insight — and control — over colour in every stage of production.

6. What does it mean to you personally to exhibit at a show like K?

RM: It’s a chance for us to connect with customers from plastics, an industry with rising color management demands, due to ever-increasing share of recycled raw materials. Demonstrating the P300 live allows us to show exactly how it fits into today’s digital workflows and tomorrow’s smart factories. It’s about solving real problems, face-to-face. When people see us at the show engaging with them, it reinforces that we’re committed as a partner in their colour‑management journey.