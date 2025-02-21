DREHER Granulator DX 60/100: Performance and reliability in size reduction

The German granulator manufacturer Heinrich Dreher Maschinenbau GmbH & Co KG is a family-owned company that has been manufacturing granulators for the plastics industry for over 75 years.

× Expand DREHER

The company’s latest development is a high-performance granulator type “DX 60/100”. With the DX 60/100, Dreher created a granulator that combines high performance, reliability and safety.

Dreher focused on reducing energy consumption and maintenance time, as well as on making life easier and safer for the operator and the maintenance team.

In particular, the possibility of pivoting down the complete rotor and its bearings allows for a quick, comfortable, and good access to the rotor and stator knives. It also significantly reduces the time for knives-adjustments.

Dreher manufactures all rotors out of a solid steel bar to avoid welding marks on the rotor. As a result, all Dreher rotors are balanced with no vibration. In combination with the real helical cutting action, the DX 60/100 creates high-quality granules with a high density that helps reduce transport and storage costs.

The DX 60/100 can be used for all film materials and waste and rejects coming from the plastic parts-producing systems, such as blow-moulding, ejection moulding and others.