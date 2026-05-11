Emerson unveils its new Branson Polaris Ultrasonic Welding Platform. The multi-use welding platform enables the design of efficient joining solutions with software and hardware. Designed to boost process efficiency while ensuring production quality and reliability, the Polaris platform utilises the company’s future‑proof ultrasonic welding systems capabilities.

× Expand Emerson Emerson unveils its Branson Polaris Ultrasonic Welding Platform

The Polaris platform offers an adaptable, smart solution with secure connectivity across the factory floor and real-time control capability able to join various materials and components (e.g., automotive parts, medical devices, consumer electronics, food packaging, appliances, bioplastics and textiles).

“Today’s manufacturers need ultrasonic welding systems that are as adaptable and advanced as they are. They need an automated platform that seamlessly integrates into manufacturing environments and can be updated over time to align with changing requirements,” said Kerryn Harrington, Global Product Manager for Branson Ultrasonics at Emerson. “In response, Emerson engineers designed the Branson Polaris Ultrasonic Welding Platform as a configurable, scalable solution that meets exacting needs across a wide range of applications – from simple components to FDA-approved products – now and in the future, anchored in Emerson’s standing as the foremost authority in essential ultrasonic welding methods used by major manufacturers worldwide.”

Emerson’s new platform features power supplies and controllers with varying degrees of functionality and software capabilities, as well as a line of actuators that meet the needs of any application. These technologies can be combined to build a benchtop machine for development, laboratory trials, and proof of concept. Then they can be scaled up to be used in a fully automated production line. Additionally, the solution can minimise the system footprint, increase data storage, and improve secure connectivity.

With greater visibility and control of machine performance, the Polaris platform can connect to higher-level systems like programmable logic controllers (PLCs) to improve efficiency, reliability, and precision. Leveraging real-time information, operators can adjust control parameters and recipes instantly, boosting improvement capabilities and overall equipment effectiveness (OEE).