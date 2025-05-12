ENNOVI introduces new sealing busbars technology

ENNOVI has unveiled its new solution for sealing busbars, helping to prevent coolant leakage in hybrid and electric vehicles (xEV) drivetrain applications. The mobility electrification solutions partner’s ENNOVI-SealTech solution can be used with either busbars or other interconnects to help accommodate applications like motors, inverters, or oil pump interfaces.

× Expand ENNOVI ENNOVI-SealTech solution

“Managing busbar interfaces in EVs where coolant is present on one side and a dry, electrically robust connection is required on the other side, presents several challenges,” said Dominik Pawlik, Product Portfolio Director for Power Interconnects at ENNOVI. “Conventional sealing methods, such as potting or using rubber O-rings or gaskets, incur the high cost and time for secondary processes and/or issues with leakage over the lifetime of the assembly - ENNOVI-SealTech overcomes all these limitations.”

Offering two sealing methods, the ENNOVI-SealTech utilises double-walled shrink tubes or adhesive tape for challenging applications. This helps to eliminate post-processing, improving manufacturing efficiency and design flexibility while ensuring sealing performance levels remain high.

The ENNOVI-SealTech technology follows rigorous testing, ensuring the specific requirements of each design are met. Each configuration is validated through a comprehensive testing process, including thermal aging at 150°C for 1,000 hours, as well as thermal shock cycling from -40°C to +150°C for 600 cycles (15 minutes per cycle). This is following the EN 60068-2 standard. Leak tests are also performed to verify sealing integrity.

ENNOVI-SealTech utilises shrink tubing or tape to make it adaptable to any busbar shape and design specification. Additionally, the solution is compatible with a wide selection of metals and plastics like copper, aluminium, PA66, PBT, PC, and more.