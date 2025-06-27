EREMA expands PredictOn to cover predictive maintenance

K 2025 sees EREMA expand its digital solutions PredictOn:Drive with more detailed data analysis, and the new PredictOn:Plastification Unit tool, which records changes in the plasticising unit precisely, allowing their causes to be rectified in good time.

× Expand EREMA

This will reduce the risk of unscheduled downtime, increase machine availability and boost the productivity of the recycling system. Visualisation of the process is fully integrated into the machine display (HMI) and the BluPort digital customer platform.

Detecting wear on key components at an early stage minimises the risk of unscheduled downtime in plastics recycling. EREMA’s PredictOn solutions enable predictive maintenance based on current process data in real time. The result is that maintenance measures can be scheduled in good time and, in contrast to routine preventive maintenance, are only performed if they are really necessary. Personnel deployment and spare parts procurement can be better coordinated, reducing maintenance costs and increasing system uptime. PredictOn provides instructions on recommended maintenance tasks, supported in part by video tutorials.

PredictOn:Drive now with in-depth AI data analysis

PredictOn:Drive monitors all the main drive trains on the preconditioning unit and the extruder, as well as the vacuum pump status on PET systems. The new in-depth data analysis option makes PredictOn:Drive even more powerful because it detects any abnormal process values and automatically triggers remote analysis using AI-supported algorithms to identify potential damage and pinpoint the affected components. In the event of anomalies, the machine operator receives precise diagnoses and specific recommendations for action directly on the BluPort platform. Monthly status reports also provide an analysis of all monitored components.

PredictOn:Plastification Unit monitors the status of the extruder screw in real time

This is the first ever intelligent assistance system to continuously monitor the status of the plasticising unit. Ultrasonic sensors detect wear to the extruder screw and barrel in real time without direct contact with the melt. Dimensional changes are displayed on the machine HMI using a traffic light colour system, and detailed long-term data can be viewed online on the BluPort platform.

This means that critical states of the plasticising unit can be detected at an early stage to avoid unscheduled machine downtime. Individually defined wear limits for the extruder screw and barrel make it possible to get the maximum operating time out of component service life and see when it is best to replace the component. This significantly improves reliability in scheduling.

BluPort digital services platform puts all the data in one place

The visualisation of both PredictOn modules is fully integrated into the BluPort online platform. It accompanies customers through the entire product life cycle, from initial contact to maintenance and upgrades, and potentially to a subsequent repurchase of the equipment. All information on quality control, spare parts, contact persons and system data is displayed in one place, accessible at any time, barrier-free, and synchronised between desktop and mobile devices. Over 4,500 users worldwide benefit from the advantages offered by this platform.

"BluPort lets us offer a comprehensive digital ecosystem that supports customers in their daily work, puts them in touch with the right contacts, and keeps everyone involved on the same level of information," says Christoph Krump, Head of Business Unit Service at EREMA. "Together with our experts' know-how, we offer our customers a strong network of digital tools and technical expertise wherever they are."