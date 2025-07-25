FARREL POMINI highlights sustainable innovations at K 2025

At K 2025 (Hall 9, stand A16), FARREL POMINI will exhibit its innovations in compounding systems for abrasive, temperature-sensitive and high-fill applications as well as recycling solutions alongside its parent company, HF GROUP.

Also featured at the stand is WF RECYCLE-TECH, in which Farrel Corporation is a partner and principal owner. WF RECYCLE-TECH provides a patented end-of-life tire pyrolysis system that incorporates the Farrel Continuous Mixer (FCM) into its process.

A stand dedicated to sustainability

The FARREL POMINI theme for K 2025 is: sustainability through innovation. The stand will feature a range of technologies and demonstrations that showcase how the company is advancing sustainable solutions for the plastics and rubber industries.

Exhibit highlights include:

CPeX Laboratory Compact Processor : A lab-scale processor utilising FARREL POMINI’s proven continuous mixing technology. With a nominal throughput of 30 kg/hour and both standard and CPXL rotor configurations, the CPeX enables rapid product development, application testing, and time-to-market reduction.

The recycling station will feature:

Mechanical recycling with the Farrel Continuous Mixer: A video presentation of the complete solution including a large feed hopper for ingestion of irregularly shaped material, crammer options for low bulk density feeding, proprietary hard surface coatings for maximum wear, a patent-pending grooved mixer feed section and a vent capture system.

Numerous technical updates will be available for visitors detailing recent developments including the groundbreaking rigid PVC processing solution, a cost-effective advancement that eliminates traditional secondary processing equipment, reduces capital investment and enhances plant safety.