Frigel's commitment to safe and sustainable cooling solutions

The phase-out of high Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerants has led to a shift towards alternative gases that meet both environmental and new safety standards. One of the most discussed topics is the flammability level and the associated regulations. Frigel, exclusively supplied by Summit Systems, has made a strategic decision in its latest product line, to be launched shortly, offering two distinct refrigerant options: R-513A non-flammable and R290 natural/flammable.

The “Safety” Choice: Non-flammable R-513A

The large list of advantages of non-flammable over the alternative mildly-flammable refrigerants in chillers, as R454B, are extremely important to understand the choice.

Frigel’s choice: R-513A, is a low-GWP refrigerant, maintaining an A1, non-flammable, safety rating under the ASHRAE 34 Standard. In comparison, R454B maintains an A2L, low flammability, safety rating under the same ASHRAE standards. This fundamental difference in flammability and flame propagation has several implications for the design, operation, and maintenance of chillers.

As it is non-flammable, it considerably reduces the risk of fire in the event of leaks or in situations where sparks may occur. This simplifies the design requirements and safety measures that need to be implemented in the installation and operation of chillers.

Another significant advantage is the reduced complexity in maintenance and staff training. When handling a non-flammable refrigerant such as R-513A, technicians do not need special training in handling flammable substances, which can reduce costs and minimize downtime during maintenance.

In terms of performance, although R454B may offer greater energy efficiency in some applications, the difference in performance can be overcome through effective and innovative design.

The “Natural” Choice: Propane (R-290)

Propane, a natural hydrocarbon, presents an alternative with an even much lower GWP than R-513A, making it one of the most environmentally friendly refrigerants available. However, its flammability necessitates rigorous safety measures in the design, manufacturing, and operation of chillers.

Frigel's decision to focus on R-513A and propane was guided by a comprehensive analysis of market demands, regulatory requirements, and technological advancements. The choice reflects our commitment to providing a reliable, non-flammable option that meets current safety standards, while propane represents our dedication to leading the industry in environmental sustainability.

Conclusion

Frigel’s latest generation of chillers, to be launched soon, represents a significant step forward in balancing environmental responsibility with safety. By offering both R-513A and propane, we ensure that our customers have access to cutting-edge solutions that meet their specific needs, whether they prioritise safety or sustainability.